Here's a look at some business news around the Missoula area:
The Old Sawmill District on Wyoming Street in Missoula recently announced the opening of its newest building, The Sawyer Student Living. The Sawyer is a 57-unit, 218-bed apartment building designed for college students.
Ed and Leslie Wetherbee, co-developers of the project, said the concept of The Sawyer was developed approximately 15 years ago when the planning stages of the Old Sawmill District began. They’ve been molding the neighborhood into what they say is now a “thriving part of the Missoula community.” At The Sawyer, two-, three-, and four-bedroom units each have a private bathroom for each bedroom, and all share the kitchen and living areas. There’s a great room and café area, a courtyard, a business room, a mind-body studio, along with many group and private study areas.
“We are excited to see this project completed on time and that we’re able to have students move in with ample time to get settled before classes begin,” Leslie Wetherbee said.
Catie Peissig, the manager of the new building, said she’s most excited for the energy the student population will bring.
“Students have a contagious energy and excitement that will bring a different kind of vibrancy to the neighborhood,” she said. “The Sawyer has some unique offerings that I think residents and all students will be able to enjoy.”
Students started moving into The Sawyer this last week. The Old Sawmill District an urban real estate development in the heart of Missoula near Silver Park. It is home to Cambium Place Apartments, Polleys Square Condos, The Sawyer Student Living, Dog and Bicycle Café, Brio Fitness, C3 WorkLounge, Aspire Physical Therapy, ATG-A Cognizant Company and Edward Jones. The neighborhood will hold approximately 700 residential units and about 150,000 square feet of commercial space when completed, according to the Wetherbees.
A new brewery looks to be coming to the Midtown area of Missoula near Malfunction Junction, where Russell Street meets Brooks Avenue.
Oddpitch Brewing announced on their Instagram page that after seven years of planning and 18 months of searching, they've finally found a location.
"We are happy to announce that we will be landing at 1200 West Kent Street next Spring! Thank you all for the continued support," the post read. "More updates and funtivities to come."
The location is in the Trempers Shopping Center, which is being remodeled and upgraded with the help of funds from the Missoula Redevelopment Agency.
Community Medical Center in Missoula wants people to know about a breast implant recall.
Last week the Food and Drug Administration requested Allergan to voluntarily recall their Natrelle BIOCELL textured breast implants to protect patients from the increased risk of breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma, which is not a breast cancer. According to the hospital, it is classified as a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which is a cancer of the immune system. The lymphoma/cancer cells of anaplastic large cell lymphoma are usually found in the scar tissue/capsule and the fluid near the implant; in some cases, the cancer can spread throughout the body.
Breast implants are used in both cosmetic and reconstructive breast surgery. Most reconstructive breast surgery is for patients with breast cancer. According to Community's press release, approximately 400,000 breast implants are placed in the United States every year. Approximately 75% of these are for cosmetic breast enlargement/enhancement and the remaining 25% for breast reconstruction. Both smooth and textured implants are used for both of these types of breast implant surgery.
“Symptoms of BIA-ALCL include persistent swelling or pain in the area of the breast implant. If you notice any changes in your breasts or have any concerns, you should be evaluated by your primary care provider,” said Bradley Coots, MD, plastic and reconstructive surgeon with Lift Plastic Surgery in Missoula. “The FDA is not recommending removal of any breast implants in women who do not have symptoms. However, it is important to monitor your breasts for swelling or pain. It is also important to continue with annual exams with your primary care provider and to follow recommended guidelines to promote breast health such as mammograms.”
If patients are not sure if they have an Allergan BIOCELL textured breast implant, they can check the implant information card that they received at the time of implant placement, they can check their medical record from the hospital or clinic where they received care or they can call Lift Plastic Surgery for additional information.
Additional information about BIA-ALCL and breast implants can be found on the FDA website: https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/safety-communications/fda-requests-allergan-voluntarily-recall-natrelle-biocell-textured-breast-implants-and-tissue.