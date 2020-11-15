Business Buzz: MoFi loan to help small businesses

With the expiration of federal COVID-19 pandemic relief programs and what could be a difficult winter season on the way, MoFi is launching Thrive, a new loan that provides flexible and responsible capital, quickly, to small businesses across the Northern Rockies and Inland Northwest. Thrive Loans are a resource for existing small businesses that were profitable before the pandemic and need help to adapt and survive in an uncertain economic climate, but can’t access financing right now through traditional institutions like banks and credit unions. With benefits including interest-only payments for the first two years, Thrive Loans are available through a simple online eligibility check and application process.
Earlier in the pandemic, the U.S. Small Business Administration offered assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program and the Community Advantage Recovery Loan Program. As a nonprofit community lender, MoFi specializes in helping businesses not served by traditional financial institutions, including those in low-income areas, and Native American and Hispanic communities. MoFi provided nearly 1,300 loans through the two programs, totaling nearly $35 million in value.
Seeing the need for additional assistance as the pandemic continues into winter, MoFi developed its Thrive Loan program.
“We launched the Thrive Loan to help small businesses survive in a rapidly changing economy,” said Dave Glaser, President of MoFi. “As the pandemic continues to impact our communities, this program provides business owners with the working capital they need to stay afloat.”
To access MoFi’s Thrive Loans, businesses must have been profitable in 2019 and must be located in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Eastern Washington (Asotin, Spokane and Whitman Counties) or Eastern Oregon (Malheur County). For more information, visit https://www.mofi.org/business-loans/.
The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has approved a $150,000 grant to MoFi, a nonprofit that offers small business loans to low-income borrowers in the Northern Rockies. The grant allows MoFi to dramatically increase the number of businesses it can serve each year while providing an even better customer experience for borrowers. With the pandemic and resulting economic turmoil, the timing could not be better.
“Our benefactor, Jack Murdock, believed in the entrepreneurial spirit and finding innovative ways to partner with business owners to get smart, impactful ideas off the ground and into the marketplace to serve the common good. We love to see organizations like MoFi that bring innovative ideas to help address the unique needs of their specific community,” said Steve Moore, executive director, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. “By helping connect small businesses owners who do not have access to traditional loans or capital with assets, MoFi is helping reduce the gap between the haves and the have nots.”
The grant to MoFi reflects Murdock Trust’s continued investment in the Pacific Northwest, having donated more than $1 billion to nonprofits that serve the Pacific Northwest since 1975.
“The need for flexible, responsible capital is larger than ever before, as today’s business owners struggle to adapt and buffer themselves against continuing economic uncertainties,” said MoFi President Dave Glaser. “We’re grateful for and humbled by the generous support from Murdock Trust.”
In 2019, MoFi provided 60 small, local businesses with loans. Once its new technology is in place, MoFi expects to help 10 times that.
