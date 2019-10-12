Here's a look at some business news in the Missoula area:
A new art bar has opened in the Missoula Mercantile downtown on Higgins, which also houses the Residence Inn by Marriott.
The CREATE art bar is a do-it-yourself arts and crafts workshop with a full menu of craft cocktails, beer and wine.
Co-owners Paisley and Chase Taylor said it's designed for creators and those who don't know yet they are artists.
The project menu has more than 10 options, with craft categories ranging from handmade jewelry, wall art to passport wallets and leather luggage tags. Projects come complete with supplies, tools and step-by-step instructions.
"Though teachers don’t lead the project socials, knowledgeable bartenders are readily available to help out as needed," Payisley Taylor said.
The bar menu includes a selection of craft beers including several local options, along with wine on tap, specialty cocktails and nonalcoholic offerings.
"One favorite cocktail is the Spicy Frida, CREATE’s take on a spicy margarita with fresh jalapeno and cilantro," Taylor said.
Home ReSource, a nonprofit in Missoula that takes donated construction waste and household items and sells them back to the community at discounted prices, was honored as the "Business of the Year" at the annual Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce's banquet on Wednesday. Bill Johnston of First Security Bank of Missoula was honored with the "George Award" for his contributions to the community.
The event featured Daymond John, the creator of the FUBU clothing line and a guest host on Celebrity Shark Tank.
The University of Montana's College of Business is hosting an information session on its new master's of science in business analytics program.
"Data analytics offers a plethora of career opportunities, ranging from business to environmental issues (e.g., managing climate data) to policy and social issues (e.g., using data to develop smart cities)," said marketing professor Jakki Mohr in an email. "Our program offers training in both technical areas (computer programming and statistics) as well as domain expertise (business or related interests)."
The info session will be held Wednesday, October 16th from 3-4 p.m. in Gallagher Business Building, Room 119.
"It's for people who are interested in learning more about the course work, pre-requisites, career paths, admission requirements, financial aid, etc.," Mohr said. "Faculty, staff, and current students will be on hand to answer questions."
Inimmune Corp., a biotechnology company located in Missoula, was recently awarded $1,017,317 from the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases under its Small Business Innovation Research Phase II program to advance a new immunotherapeutic for the prevention of respiratory infectious diseases.
The lead researcher and principal investigator on this award, Dr. Juhienah Khalaf, is an investigator and medicinal chemist at Inimmune. Last year through a SBIR Phase I grant, Khalaf and Inimmune successfully established proof-of-principle that Inimmune’s new class of immunotherapeutics are safe and effective for the treatment of upper respiratory tract infections. In this current Phase II award, Inimmune will further develop this new class of immunotherapeutics as treatment for seasonal or pandemic influenza viruses as well as other respiratory pathogens of significant medical concern.
“This award exemplifies the tireless efforts of the team at Inimmune and our continued dedication to discover and develop novel immunotherapies for the treatment of allergy, infectious disease and cancer,” said Jay Evans, Inimmune co-founder, president and chief executive officer. “The current Phase II SBIR award will be used to advance the high-quality research at Inimmune and could help change the tide on the growing burden of existing and emerging infectious diseases."
Inimmune was co-founded in 2016 by four pharmaceutical industry experts and an experienced team of researchers with the aim to harness the human immune system and create next generation immunotherapeutics.
“The SBIR process is highly competitive and the National Institute Health’s interest in continuing funding this program is an important validation of the therapeutic potential of our program,” said Dr. Hélène Bazin-Lee, Inimmune co-founder, vice president of early discovery, and leader of these early efforts. “This award has the potential to develop a new broad-spectrum immunomodulator that would provide non-specific protection against a wide range of biological pathogens, and is primarily targeted for preventing upper respiratory tract infections in individuals or populations at risk for emerging or opportunistic pathogen exposure.”