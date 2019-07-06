Here's a roundup of business news in the Missoula area:
A new brewery will open later this summer in Frenchtown. Old Bull Brewing announced on Facebook in June that they haven't set a date yet but things are looking good.
"Hey OBB Fans, we wanted to let you know we have all of our licensing and can legally pour beer," the announcement read. "We’re just trying to brew and fill kegs to get stocked up for the opening here soon."
The brewery is located on Beckwith Street in the heart of Frenchtown.
Dan's Soup and San, a popular restaurant near Southgate Mall, has announced it may be making a comeback after closing in 2016.
On Facebook, the company announced that it is working to secure a location somewhere along the Brooks Street corridor to open in the spring of 2020. The post said it's "not official yet," however.
"We are working on it!" the post read.
The Missoula International Airport will receive $6.28 million from the federal Airport Improvement Program. The money will be used to strengthen air travel infrastructure. Glacier Park International Airport also got $3.5 million.
Both Montana's senators, Republican Steve Daines and Democrat Jon Tester, touted the funding.
"It is one of my highest priorities to ensure Montana has the infrastructure needed to help our economy grow,” Daines said in a statement. “These grants will ensure that our airports in Missoula and Glacier Park have the most up to date equipment and resources necessary for not only Montana’s strong tourism industry but aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles as well.”
“When you live in a place called Big Sky Country, air travel is a necessity," Tester said in a statement. "That’s why it’s critical that we invest in our airports, because families, tourists, and businesses across our great state rely on Montana’s air travel infrastructure to get where they’re going.”