Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
A new coffee bar called Alchemy Coffee Bar, located inside Imagine Nation Brewing at 1151 W. Broadway, will have a grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 1. The event will run from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. and there will be Cajun brunch from the Mount Gumbo food truck and other food served starting at 10 a.m.
Tia's Big Sky, a Mexican food restaurant at 1016 W. Broadway, is now serving breakfast burritos. A chorizo, black bean, scrambled egg burrito with cheese, green chilis and avocado salsa will run you $6. They also have a veggie burrito option.
Gov. Steve Bullock recently announced that Missoula will host the fifth annual Innovate Montana Symposium, a speaker series and networking event for Montana entrepreneurs, on Sept. 24 and 25 ahead of homecoming weekend.
“The Innovate Montana Symposium offers entrepreneurs, whether seasoned experts or first-time business owners, tangible tools and resources to confidently start and successfully grow their venture,” Bullock said. “Innovate connects new businesses with some of the most successful leaders in the state to bolster Montana’s entrepreneurial and industrious spirit, and will offer business leaders networking, mentorship, and educational opportunities.”
In its fifth and final year under Bullock’s administration, attendees will hear from top business leaders in the state and across the country. The Innovate Montana Symposium is being co-hosted this year by the Missoula Economic Partnership, the public-private entity responsible for economic development in Missoula and Missoula County. MEP’s mission is to expand prosperity and improve quality of life by engaging in strategic business development, creating pathways for people to realize their potential, and fostering a culture of diversity and innovation.
As a top conference for entrepreneurs and small businesses in the state, the Innovate Montana Symposium is being designed to deliver tangible value for new or established businesses who are actively seeking the next phase of growth. Attendees will learn from leading experts and curate a great peer network, while taking one-on-one coaching sessions to better themselves and their business.
“Innovation is hard to define but pretty easy to feel, and Missoula is a place that feels innovative because folks in the public and private sectors are always exploring the corners to find new, better, more interesting, and more human ways to make lives better in small and big ways,” Missoula Mayor John Engen said. “We think Missoula’s the perfect spot for Innovate Montana and we look forward to welcoming folks to experience our place.”
Missoula has experienced incredible recent investment in its downtown, with new startups, restaurants, and expanding businesses eager to call Missoula home. The two-day event will allow attendees to tour Missoula’s thriving downtown attractions, explore business clusters, and meet some of the top business people in Montana and beyond.
“The spirit of entrepreneurship, creativity, and innovation is stronger than ever in Montana, and this event continues to drive that spirit forward,” said Missoula Economic Partnership CEO Grant Kier. “Missoula is the perfect place to bring together the diverse and extraordinary people on the forefront of innovation and those who shape the environment and culture that will ensure future success. We’re eager to work with the governor’s team to build on the momentum of many partners across the state and make this the best Innovate Montana Symposium yet.”