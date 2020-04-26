Business Buzz: Self-employed can file for unemployment assistance

In conjunction with the web portal roll-out, a new phone line is available for individuals without internet access to file their PUA claim, or for those with claim-specific questions at 406- 444-3382. A new email address is also available to those with questions at PUAclaims@mt.gov. A resource guide with answers to frequently asked questions, details on the new filing process and other resources is available at dli.mt.gov/self-employed-contractors.

Programs included in the CARES Act legislation:

• Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation — Provides an additional $600 per week to any individual eligible for any of the unemployment compensation programs. This benefit is retroactive for those who had a claim beginning the UI filing week of March 29 through April 4, 2020.

• Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation — Allows for an additional 13 weeks of benefits added to the end of regular unemployment benefits. This means claimants may collect unemployment benefits for a longer period of time than under normal circumstances.

• Pandemic Unemployment Assistance — Provides unemployment benefits to those not ordinarily eligible for them, including the self-employed.