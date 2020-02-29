Business Buzz: Shack Cafe's last dinner, free coffee tasting at Imagine Nation

The Shack Cafe in downtown Missoula is ending its dinner service after March 1. The longtime restaurant is for sale and owner Bill Warden posted on social media that the cafe will only be open for breakfast and lunch every day from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. after Sunday, March. 1.
"Join us for one final fried chicken dinner," the post read.
Imagine Nation Brewing will hold a glass recycling drop-off event on Sunday, March 1, from noon until 8 p.m. in conjunction with Recycling Works Inc. Participants must pay $1 for every gallon they drop off to cover storage and shipping of the glass, but discounts on beer and kombucha are available.
Imagine Nation will also hold a free Colombian coffee-tasting event on March 6 from 5-7 p.m.
It's an event hosted by Imagine Nation and Tejipaz, a nonprofit in Colombia that works to help farmers grow fair-trade coffee and restore their family traditions.
Guests at the event will learn about the coffee-growing process and hear a lecture from one of the founding members of Tejipaz. The organization would like to get more of its fair-trade coffee throughout Missoula coffee shops.
The C3 WorkLounge, a coworking space in Missoula, is expanding to meet demand. Located in the Old Sawmill District on Wyoming Street inside the Cambium Place building, C3 has been full since it opened in 2018.
It is now expanding next door to a space behind The Dog & Bicycle Cafe.
“I'm happy to see C3 expanding so that more freelancers, remote workers, and entrepreneurs can have access to a professional work environment," said founding member Danielle Hanna.