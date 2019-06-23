Here's a look at business happenings in the Missoula area:
The Top Hat Lounge in downtown Missoula is expanding. The bar, restaurant and music venue announced on Facebook that it is demolishing the old law office building next door to put in a large temporary patio and shuttle bus staging area this summer. The patio won't be around forever, as owner Nick Checota hinted on Facebook that the business will construct something at the space next year.
"It'll be a fun space to drink a cold beverage on a hot summer day, enjoy an appetizer and maybe play a few games of cornhole with your friends... but that's not what we're really excited for," he wrote. "We have big plans for Spring 2020. Stay tuned."
People Magazine came out with a list of the Best Sandwich in Every State, and the “Megadeath” sandwich at Tagliare Delicatessen made the list for Montana.
“Set inside a market, this deli serves an array of tasty sandwiches, including the meat-filled Megadeath — ham, finocchiona, hot soppressata, pepperoni and hot capicola — topped with a feisty slaw,” the article stated.
The local Jiffy Lube franchise owners won the Jiffy Lube National Franchise of the Year Award from the company, just two years after taking over from a California-based ownership group.
“Improving employee pay and benefits, improving the customer service, closing down underperforming stores and opening a new store in Butte have all been part of our journey,” said owner Briggs Anderson in an email to the Missoulian.
After more than 60 years as Missoula Federal Credit Union, the local financial institution will change its name as a part of its ongoing effort to provide members with competitive rates, better products and services, and a unique approach to banking. On Sept. 3, 2019, MFCU will begin operating as Clearwater Credit Union.
“After talking with our members, we realized there was a need for a different approach to banking not just here in Missoula but in other communities that value the same things we do: ownership, empowerment, inclusion and impact,” said Jack Lawson, CEO of MFCU. “This led us to explore how we could bring values-based banking to more Montanans and improve the experience of existing members through growth.”