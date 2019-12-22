Here's some business news around western Montana:
Wally and Buck, a grassfed burger joint on East Front Street in the ROAM student apartments, announced on Instagram they're open for lunch now. That's good news for anyone who likes their meals locally raised. Also, a business called Front Street Pizza has applied for a business license to operate in the same building.
Community Medical Center has launched "telestroke" capabilities, which means the Emergency Room will now provide around-the-clock immediate access to neurologists via video screen to treat stroke, which is loss of blood flow to the brain.
Time is critical to prevent death and to minimize the effects of a stroke, according to the American Stroke Association, and 120 million brain cells die every hour during a stroke. That means receiving prompt care is key for better outcomes.
With the new technology, Community Medical Center’s emergency room physicians connect with neurologists across the country using high-definition video communications with advanced diagnostic tools to help diagnosis and begin immediate treatment. Using telemedicine in the emergency department helps determine what treatment ER physicians should administer without having to wait for an on-call physician to consult at the hospital.
SOC Telemed has partnered with Community Medical Center to deliver what hospital officials call "teleneurology and emergent telestroke consult services."
The hospital now offers 24/7 neurology coverage, with tele-consults responding within minutes to provide a more reliable process in patient care.
“In rural states like Montana, it’s not uncommon to experience physician shortages, especially in a specialty field such as neurology,” said Alex Redfern, emergency director for Community Medical Center. “Utilizing SOC’s physicians and Telemed IQ for general neuro and emergent stroke consults allows us to provide better and more timely care. Telemedicine is bridging the gap in rural communities across the nation. It only makes sense for us to take advantage and come full circle in stroke care.”
On the final day of the fall semester, University of Montana business students received real-world experience by using lessons learned in the classroom to benefit a local nonprofit group, according to the UM communication office.
Six teams from the UM College of Business Systems Analysis and Design course competed to have their website selected by City Club Missoula.
The project and contest for students is held every semester as part of the business curriculum in partnership with a local nonprofit organization that is looking to revamp their online presence.
During the semester-long project, each team gathers information from the nonprofit, conducts research on website offerings that will be best suited for that organization, designs a website and then pitches that website as part of the competition.
“Experiential learning helps students learn through doing,” said UM management information systems Professor Clayton Looney. “Through hands-on experience working with a local nonprofit, students are better able to apply classroom concepts to solve real-world problems.”
This semester’s nonprofit was City Club Missoula, which brings together people to inform and inspire citizens on issues vital to the Missoula-area community through public forums that encourage the discussion of new ideas and the free exchange of thought. The project highlights the strong, mutually beneficial relationships that exist between the business school and the community.
“Our staff administrator for City Club Missoula recently received his MBA from the College of Business and notified the CCM board of directors about the opportunity to work with Professor Clay Looney’s class,” said Peggy Kuhr, board chair of City Club Missoula. “At the time, the board was discussing the need for a new website and voted to have our administrator, Eric Legvold, reach out to Professor Looney. We want to partner with students in the community, especially at the University of Montana, and this gave us the perfect opportunity to engage students who could offer City Club Missoula some outstanding expertise.”
The design competition is now in its second year, and Looney hopes this type of experience continues.
“By playing an active role in a project with real consequences for our community, students become more engaged in the knowledge and skill acquisition process, leading to superior learning outcomes,” he said.
Many members of City Club Missoula’s board of trustees were present for the presentations and judged each of the teams, providing feedback on every design.
“I truly appreciated the depth of scope of not only each of the presentations but the collective layout of the program,” City Club Missoula board member Dave Peppenger said. “This is a very powerful program for the businesses within Missoula that are uncertain of a starting point for launch. It is also extremely powerful for the students to work in a team to solve challenges and provide real-life solutions for actual clients.”
This semester’s winning team, PIVOT Solutions, was composed of five UM management information systems students — Antonio Hendricks, Tyler McClure, Nathan Mora, Colton Tollefson and Samantha Wolf.
The Federal Communications Commission recently authorized nearly $5.2 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband to more than 5,300 unserved rural homes and businesses in Beaverhead County, Montana, representing the eighth wave of support from last year’s successful Connect America Fund Phase II auction. Broadband providers will begin receiving funding later this month.
“In Montana and across the nation, we’re continuing to close the digital divide so that all Americans — no matter where they live — have access to affordable broadband connectivity and the digital opportunity it brings,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “And as this eighth round of funding demonstrates, the Connect America Fund Phase II Auction is doing so in a cost-effective way: Because providers competed for Connect America Fund Auction support, finite universal service dollars reached many more homes and businesses at a much lower cost.”