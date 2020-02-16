Business buzz: Women's Fair slated, bitcoin investments, new COO at Community Medical

Boone Karlberg is proud to announce that Randy J. Tanner has been appointed as an appellate lawyer representative for the 9th Circuit, with his term beginning Jan. 1, 2020, and ending Dec. 31, 2022. There are 22 representatives across the 9th Circuit, and Randy is the sole representative from Montana. In this role, appellate lawyers work closely with the 9th Circuit judges to liaison various initiatives with attorneys who regularly practice in the 9th.

The 13th Annual Women’s Fair will raise awareness of local nonprofit organizations that make a difference while providing women with an exciting venue to celebrate International Women’s Day.

"Fun, fun and more fun is in store for this girls' day, jam-packed with all things for women," said Linda Baumann of Marketplace Media and Events. "Take time away from the daily duties of life, grab the girlfriends and head to the Women’s Fair, March 7 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the University of Montana in the UC Ballroom third floor, for the ultimate day out."

This free event features special attractions and entertainment throughout the day. Girls on Shred and Buckets of Love will be spotlighted to raise awareness of their causes. Local massage therapists will be providing massages ,and tarot card readings will be given by local experts for $1 a minute. Local businesses have also donated items to raise funds for the nonprofits through a raffle.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0