Business buzz: Women's Fair slated, bitcoin investments, new COO at Community Medical

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
According to a company press release, Hyperblock LLC, the company that owns and operates a bitcoin facility in Bonner, has secured up to $3.5 million in financing as part of a three-year agreement that will allow the company to invest in additional next generation Bitmain servers.
“The lender under the financing agreement is Bank of Montana and Bonner Property Development, LLC, the owner of the company’s U.S. datacenter facility, has provided a guarantee in respect of the Company's obligations,” the press release said. “HyperBlock confirmed that it intends to use the proceeds to place a new order for additional next generation Bitmain Bitcoin servers, which are scheduled for February 2020 delivery. The company believes its ability to secure financing despite the ongoing volatility in crypocurrency mining, is attributable to the company's strong operating fundamentals and strong business partner relationships.”
You have free articles remaining.
Jim Gillhouse has been promoted to chief operating officer at Community Medical Center. Gillhouse joined the hospital in 2016 after holding leadership roles in physician services and practice management at St. Patrick Hospital. He is a member of the senior leadership team responsible for strategic and operational leadership. Gillhouse grew up in Ronan and played college basketball for Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, where he was a leading scorer and team captain. He holds a B.S. in health care administration from Concordia College and an MBA from the University of Montana.
Boone Karlberg is proud to announce that Randy J. Tanner has been appointed as an appellate lawyer representative for the 9th Circuit, with his term beginning Jan. 1, 2020, and ending Dec. 31, 2022. There are 22 representatives across the 9th Circuit, and Randy is the sole representative from Montana. In this role, appellate lawyers work closely with the 9th Circuit judges to liaison various initiatives with attorneys who regularly practice in the 9th.
The 13th Annual Women’s Fair will raise awareness of local nonprofit organizations that make a difference while providing women with an exciting venue to celebrate International Women’s Day.
"Fun, fun and more fun is in store for this girls' day, jam-packed with all things for women," said Linda Baumann of Marketplace Media and Events. "Take time away from the daily duties of life, grab the girlfriends and head to the Women’s Fair, March 7 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the University of Montana in the UC Ballroom third floor, for the ultimate day out."
This free event features special attractions and entertainment throughout the day. Girls on Shred and Buckets of Love will be spotlighted to raise awareness of their causes. Local massage therapists will be providing massages ,and tarot card readings will be given by local experts for $1 a minute. Local businesses have also donated items to raise funds for the nonprofits through a raffle.