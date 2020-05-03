Cautious optimism as Montana breweries prepare to reopen

Though it seems like a distant memory, St. Patrick’s Day in late March was the last drinking holiday Americans celebrated together at their favorite watering holes. That week, massive closures were enacted across the country to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Montana is one of a handful of states beginning to reopen after initial reports the state was successful in “flattening the curve” by slowing the spread of the coronavirus. On Monday, bars, restaurants, breweries, distilleries and casinos can reopen, if they adhere to strict physical distancing guidelines and reduced capacity. Breweries will still be required to stop serving at 8 p.m. and others must close by 11:30 p.m.
Montana also is among the states with the most craft breweries per capita and has remained in the top three for nearly a decade. At last count, Montana was approaching 100 independent breweries in operation, with several more in planning stages, according to the Montana Brewers Association.
Craft beer is big business in the United States, contributing more than $79 billion to the U.S. economy and employing more than 550,000 people in 2018, according to the Brewers Association. Annually, Montana's craft brew industry generates around $500 million and employs more than 3,500 full time workers, the Montana association says.
Nationally, draft sales make up about one-third of production for small brewers, and a good amount of beer produced is consumed via taprooms. Those hardest hit by COVID-19 are smaller operations that don’t have packaged beer in stores and are heavily dependent upon taproom sales.
Across the nation, packaged distribution sales are up 8% while distributed draught sales are down 95% and onsite sales are down 65%, according to a recent survey of more than 900 small and independent craft brewers in the U.S.
Sam Hoffmann, who owns Red Lodge Ales, has seen his business flip upside down. Whereas in past years, the taproom was the main source of revenue, the business is now being floated by canned beer sales.
Hoffmann operates a taproom and brewery in Red Lodge, as well as Last Chance Pub & Cider Mill in downtown Billings. The restaurant at Last Chance initially closed but with federal payroll protection funds, Hoffmann sent the kitchen staff back to work. Both restaurants are offering a paired down take-out menu and beer and cider to-go in bottles, cans, and growlers.
Hoffmann estimates he’s down 85% in revenue at Last Chance and about 76% at Red Lodge Ales for the month of April. The business has been stabilized a bit by sales at grocery stores and retail locations throughout the state, including Costco.
“It’s tough losing the draft business, and I feel for all the bars and restaurants across the state right now,” Hoffmann said. “We have the good fortunate of being a big Costco beer seller throughout the state, and sales at Costco have been through the roof.”
Brewers have also been dealing with product sitting in shuttered bars, restaurants and taprooms across the United States at risk of going bad. Some brewers are putting kegged beer back into cans to sell more easily. Beer can also be distilled into grain alcohol for vodka or other spirits, as well as converted into coveted hand sanitizer, which Bitterroot Brewing in Hamilton, Bozeman’s Wildrye and Trailhead Spirits in Billings, among others, have been doing.
COVID consequences
Matt Leow, executive director of the Montana Brewers Association, is in process of collecting data from Montana breweries to determine impacts of COVID-19, including number of staff laid off and how stimulus programs are working for the industry. The taproom closures has drastically changed revenue for microbreweries, even with to-go purchases.
The industry has reported massive layoffs related to COVID-19 as demand for beer dropped, and in Montana, 75% of breweries laid off staff, based on survey responses.
Nationally, some breweries are expected to close, but Leow remains optimistic for Montana’s beer businesses being among some of the first to reopen. As well, federal stimulus money has been helpful for breweries in keeping staff employed. That support ends soon.
"If the COVID-19 crisis goes beyond June, which seems likely, there will be need for additional stimulus money," said Leow. "Otherwise, I fear we will see many businesses in this industry and others not survive."
On Friday, KettleHouse Brewing Company announced the permanent closure of its North Side taproom in Missoula due to COVID-19. The brewery continues operating a taproom on Myrtle Street and one in Bonner.
"Montana brewers are already very restricted in our on-premise abilities," said Tim O’Leary, one of KettleHouse's owners. "Taverns, taprooms and restaurants are suffering, and these new restrictions of reduced capacity are not sustainable."
Six part-time and three full-time positions have been eliminated with the closure.
Three other breweries have closed in Helena, Whitefish, and Butte this year — all prior to COVID-19.
Cautious optimism
Sam Hoffmann, at Red Lodge Ales, said he’s not able to make up the total losses on draft sales, however the market for canned beer in Montana is hot right now.
“Fortunately, we invested in a good sized canning line a year ago, and that’s a pretty popular format," Hoffmann said. "We’ve seen that hold up pretty strong.”
Hoffmann works with wholesale clients and distributors, who typically order in advance, and would typically be stocking up for tourism season. Though travel will be impacted throughout the summer, Hoffmann remains optimistic that regionally people will be itching to get outside and bring a six pack with them.
“In Red Lodge, there’s a large contingent of young, single people very tired of being home,” he said with a laugh.
To reopen taprooms, Montana brewers must follow guidelines set by Gov. Steve Bullock, including operating at 50% capacity with six feet between tables and no parties larger than six people. Individuals not of the same household must remain physically distanced while waiting in line for beer.
Reopening businesses will bring an uptick in revenue, and Hoffmann said he'll be happy if they reach half of what they normally bring in for the month of May.
“For a while, we wondered if we were going to make it at all," Hoffmann said. "I see us getting through the summer, anyway. But, it’s impossible to predict.”
Shawna Chandler, the marketing manager at Missoula’s Bayern Brewing, said the brewery and restaurant staff were eager to reopen, but they were taking all the precautions needed, plus some more.
“We have all the tables arranged with the spacing requirements, and we were counting up based on our typical capacity, and I think we’ll actually be a bit under the 50% maximum occupancy required,” Chandler said. “We’ve got hand sanitizer set up at some main points, and signs directing people where to go for pick up and dine in. We’ll probably stick with disposable silverware for a bit too just to be extra careful.”
She said business through the shutdown had been steady, with people flocking particularly to their take-and-bake food offerings from the brewery’s restaurant, Edelweiss Bistro, as well as custom-filled large cans known as crowlers.
Customers were split 50/50 on whether they felt comfortable returning to in-person service right away, she said.
“Some regulars are itching, and they said they’ll be here 11 a.m. on Monday,” she said. “Some say they’re going to wait and see how it goes. They don’t really know what to expect, and neither do we really. This first week will hopefully give us an idea, but things can change by the day, so we’re really focused on how this will work out logistically and how we’re getting organized for it.”
Missoulian reporter Matt Neuman contributed to this story.
