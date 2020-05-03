Cautious optimism as Montana breweries prepare to reopen

Across the nation, packaged distribution sales are up 8% while distributed draught sales are down 95% and onsite sales are down 65%, according to a recent survey of more than 900 small and independent craft brewers in the U.S.

Sam Hoffmann, who owns Red Lodge Ales, has seen his business flip upside down. Whereas in past years, the taproom was the main source of revenue, the business is now being floated by canned beer sales.

Hoffmann operates a taproom and brewery in Red Lodge, as well as Last Chance Pub & Cider Mill in downtown Billings. The restaurant at Last Chance initially closed but with federal payroll protection funds, Hoffmann sent the kitchen staff back to work. Both restaurants are offering a paired down take-out menu and beer and cider to-go in bottles, cans, and growlers.

Hoffmann estimates he’s down 85% in revenue at Last Chance and about 76% at Red Lodge Ales for the month of April. The business has been stabilized a bit by sales at grocery stores and retail locations throughout the state, including Costco.

“It’s tough losing the draft business, and I feel for all the bars and restaurants across the state right now,” Hoffmann said. “We have the good fortunate of being a big Costco beer seller throughout the state, and sales at Costco have been through the roof.”