Experts: Economic impacts from coronavirus hitting China hard; also felt in Montana

Travel of people and goods has ground to a halt in many places and slowed around the globe, he noted.

“Transportation has collapsed for them,” he said. “Freight, shipping, rail, road, air, all of it’s gone off a cliff. For the global supply chain, it’s a huge blow.”

Roberts said many migrant workers who went home for the Lunar New Year celebrations now don’t want to go back to the cities for work for fear of catching the virus.

“And when they do try to go back, they simply can’t,” he said. “There’s all these reports of cities turning migrants away from the border and, more dramatically, in some cases they tried to basically run them out. Local economies are getting hit. And when there’s a serious coronavirus outbreak in a town, the first people to lose their jobs are government officials.”

He said that situation has led to a labor shortage.

“All the factory workers are migrants, and they're not going back right now,” he said. His book is largely focused on how China’s huge population of migrant workers is “basically being left out of the economic miracle” that happened in China since economic reforms in 1978.