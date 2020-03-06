Former Old Post space remodel underway

Here's some business news in western Montana:

Work is underway to renovate the former Old Post Pub location in downtown Missoula, according to building owner Tim France.

"We're moving ahead to get the place open as quick as possible," he explained. "It's a monumental task. There's a big remodel going on."

The Old Post was a community staple for three decades before closing last year due to financial issues. France said he's got a tenant signed for the space, but he's doing the remodel first.

"I've got a tenant leased and signed with an all-beverage license," he said, referring to the permit that allows the business to sell liquor, beer and wine.

There's no timeline on how long it's going to take, however.

"If I were going to make a statement, it would be 'hold on everybody' and it'll be worth the wait," he said. "Come and support us when it's ready. For us, the sooner the thing gets open, the better, of course."

The job is complex, he noted.