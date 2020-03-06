Former Old Post space remodel underway

Here's some business news in western Montana:
Work is underway to renovate the former Old Post Pub location in downtown Missoula, according to building owner Tim France.
"We're moving ahead to get the place open as quick as possible," he explained. "It's a monumental task. There's a big remodel going on."
The Old Post was a community staple for three decades before closing last year due to financial issues. France said he's got a tenant signed for the space, but he's doing the remodel first.
"I've got a tenant leased and signed with an all-beverage license," he said, referring to the permit that allows the business to sell liquor, beer and wine.
There's no timeline on how long it's going to take, however.
"If I were going to make a statement, it would be 'hold on everybody' and it'll be worth the wait," he said. "Come and support us when it's ready. For us, the sooner the thing gets open, the better, of course."
The job is complex, he noted.
"The Health Department stepped in and asked us to come into compliance as per the 21st century," he said. "The last stuff was 20th century. That's all it is. So right now it's just a black hole into which we're pouring money."
France owns Worden's Market in the same building complex, and he said that he's holding off on selling the building and the business until he finishes this job.
A new technology is helping treat prostate cancer in Missoula.
Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer among American men with an estimate of 680 men in Montana being diagnosed this year, according to Community Medical Center.
"Treatment options for prostate cancer include a high dose of radiation therapy that targets cancer cells so they cannot spread any further," explained Megan Condra, the director of marketing and community relations at Community, in a press release. "Due to the prostate's anatomical relationship with the rectum and urethra, there is risk of long-term damage and side effects. These include rectal pain, bowel and urinary leakage and sometimes erectile dysfunction."
Community Medical Center and Five Valley’s Urology recently came together to offer a new technology, SpaceOAR, to prostate cancer patients. This new technology utilizes a state-of-the-art ultrasound machine that allows urologists to insert a new FDA-approved hydrogel spacer. This spacer reduces organ and tissue exposure to radiation for patients undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.
“SpaceOAR is another tool we have to improve the way we treat prostate cancer,” said Dr. Jeff Redshaw, urologist for Five Valley’s Urology. “One of the risks of treatment is irritating surrounding organs such as the rectum. This is where SpaceOAR comes in. It is a gel that is inserted under ultrasound guidance creating a protective barrier separating the prostate and the rectum.”
The hydrogel is placed with a minimally invasive procedure performed in clinic by a urologist. The hydrogel is a water-based gel that is broken down by the body and naturally absorbed after three months.
“When the patient comes in for radiation therapy, the spacer allows us to deliver a high dose of radiation with less dose to the rectum. In turn this leads to less side effects," said Dr. Michelle Proper, radiation oncologist for Community Cancer Care and Prevention.
Doctors and the American Cancer Society recommend men speak with their primary care provider about when to be screened for prostate cancer. Depending on each patient’s risk of prostate cancer, screening starts anywhere from age 40 to age 50.
China Woods, a longtime Missoula business, is relocating to 2016 Strand Ave. in Missoula. They recently left their location on Toole Avenue near Draught Works Brewery.
Since 2001, owners Susan Gilmore and David Anderson have imported fine antique furniture and artifacts from Asia.
On Saturday, April 25, local organizations are invited to participate in the 13th annual Community Non-Profit Day held at Southgate Mall. Exhibitors are provided a free booth space to fundraise and connect with the community. Applications are available at https://bit.ly/2v6w0MI. The deadline to apply is April 13. Please email Trisha.Avina@washingtonprime.com with the completed application. The event is free for participating organizations. Please feel free to email me at Lauren.Poppen@WashingtonPrime.com with any questions.