Missoula Downtown Foundation delivers checks to businesses

When members of the Missoula Downtown Foundation showed up at the Zootown Arts Community Center on Thursday, ZACC Executive Director Kia Liszak said she was almost as happy for the human contact — not to mention the handmade mask and tote bag they gave her — as for the $1,500 check they delivered.
"I was pleasantly surprised when they delivered it" in person, she said. "It was nice to have that personal connection rather than Zoom."
Which was the whole point of Thursday's visit.
This week, the foundation personally distributed checks of up to $1,500 to downtown businesses, the largesse stemming from the Downtown Missoula Support Fund set up as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdowns that have devastated so many businesses.
The foundation could have mailed the checks or sent them electronically.
Instead, said Robert Giblin, the foundation's director of finance and administration, "we wanted to humanize this. We didn't want it to seem like it was an automated process."
The foundation launched the fund with its own contribution of $25,000 toward an eventual $100,000 goal, and other downtown organizations and businesses quickly chipped in, with $91,000 raised so far.
"It's something positive and supportive and helpful," Linda McCarthy, executive director of the Downtown Missoula Partnership, said Thursday. "It's been really fun for our board members and staff to be giving away money instead of asking people for money."
The foundation gave out checks to 44 businesses earlier this week and another 19 on Thursday, Giblin said. Businesses had to apply for the grants and, for those that received them, the only stipulation was that the money not go toward payroll.
Liszak said the ZACC received federal money from the Paycheck Protection Program, but still has plenty of expenses that made the foundation's check welcome indeed. As the ZACC prepares to reopen, including its summer camp program, it needs to purchase masks, Plexiglas shields, cleaning products — "all the supplies to keep people safe," she said.
Marsha Davis of Alternative Energy Massage said she hasn't received any financial assistance since the shutdown. "My clients say they are not returning until they have a better grip on COVID-19," she said in a statement. "This is very scary for me," she said, adding that she feared she would have to close her business. "I got teary-eyed when I learned I was receiving" a check from the fund.
Scott Burke, president and CEO of First Security Bank of Missoula, said the bank was happy to contribute to the fund. "As we see the unprecedented impact in our communities due to the COVID-19 crisis, we recognize how critical is for us to do what we can to support those in need," he said in a statement.
Other contributors include The Business Improvement District, Clearwater Credit Union, First Interstate Bank, Stockman Bank, Missoula Radio Broadcasters Association, TrailWest Bank, Title Services Inc., Advanced Technology Group, Montana Scotch Whisky Society, #MontanaStrong Campaign, Williams Law Firm, Opportunity Bank and others.
