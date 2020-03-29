Missoula restaurants adopt safety practices and takeout, delivery to stay afloat

Restaurants are taking precautions over coronavirus as they attempt to stay open during the pandemic and keep their employees on the payroll.
At the Bridge Pizza, this means a new set of interactions for what once seemed like the simple task of having a pie delivered to your door.
First off, you pay over the phone. No cash, said Katie Foster, the Higgins Avenue store manager. When your driver brings the pizza, they set the food on a box on your stoop or the sidewalk in front of your house. Then they step 10 feet away, and call the customer on the phone. The customer can come out, retrieve the food and make sure everything's covered, and then you're done. No pens, no receipts, no contact.
Foster said they're also taking steps that once were unnecessary. They'll deliver to a hospital or office building, but will not go inside — the customer needs to come outside.
The demand has been consistent, she said, but not what it once was at the the perennially popular pizza-by-the-slice staple.
"For not having an entire half of the business open that we normally do, people have been understanding and willing to adapt for the most part," she said. Some people are frustrated that they can't sit down and eat a slice, but the Bridge would rather be "on the side of a bit much" than too little when it comes to precautions.
Over at Wally & Buck, the hamburger restaurant in the base of the ROAM Student Living housing complex on Front Street has made major changes to its service.
"We have a major responsibility to the community and like many others ... we've tailored our lifestyle to be as safe and accommodating as possible," owner Travis Walnum wrote in an email.
They've set up a pick-up only system at their front entryway to limit contact between customers and staff. Orders and payment are taken over the phone so that no cash is exchanged. When the food is ready, they set it on a cart inside the front door where the customer can retrieve it. They also encouraged people to use the hand sanitizer set up nearby, and the cart is sanitized after each customer pick-up. They'll roll the cart out to a customer's vehicle if they request it.
They redesigned a "very limited menu" so they can have fewer staff working at one time to minimize the "margin of risk." The staff of five aren't allowed to work if they feel ill, and they've increased their sanitization, among many other changes Walnum listed.
Restaurant take-out and delivery are classified as an essential service under the "stay at home" order that Gov. Steve Bullock enacted starting at 12 a.m. on Saturday and continuing through April 10 at the earliest. For the restaurants themselves, it's an essential lifeline to staying open and keeping some of their staff employed.
"We will make it out of this, and we will come out on the other side, but it's going to take the support of our communities to do that," said Tom Snyder, the founder and owner of Five on Black, a fast-casual Brazilian grill with two locations in Missoula.
He believes the restaurant industry across the U.S. needs immediate relief, even beyond what was in the recently passed stimulus package, or the majority of independent eateries will not survive.
He cited numbers from the Independent Restaurant Coalition and its website, saverestaurants.co, that claim 11 million people are employed by restaurants and they make up 4% of the nation's gross domestic product. He said, too, that new restaurants will face not only a "devastating loss of profits," but a move in the opposite direction: Lost money.
"Most of their options right now are disaster loans or payroll relief, which is just adding debt that they're going to have to service for decades to come on top of huge amounts of debts already in some cases, and that puts it to a point that is potentially unmanageable for a lot of people."
Snyder opened the grab-and-go Brazilian grill restaurant on Higgins Avenue in 2013, and has since expanded with another location at South Crossing, plus other cities in Montana: Billings, Bozeman and Great Falls.
Their business has 40 employees here in town. "We're desperately trying to make sure that they all are able to keep their jobs and and have enough hours to be able to pay their rent and basic life expenses," he said.
His fast-casual model, with bowls of rice, lettuce, protein, sauces in toppings, happens to be suited to take-out and delivery, so he didn't have to develop a new strategy.
"Every day is a constant adaptation to change," he said. Before the county and state mandated it he closed the dining room. Now, you can order over the phone or online so when you pick up your food, there's no contact required. The employees have to add any condiments, and place everything in the bag and staple it shut. Business is "down dramatically."
The volume of takeout and delivery is keeping them "at a point where we're just trying to keep our staff employed, pay for our food and a couple of bills that come in," he said.
Online orders were infrequent before the first Montana cases were announced. During the first week after the coronavirus cases had reached the state, they were up 10 times. A week later, it was 16 times. The store uses UberEats for its deliveries, and they were up three times in the first week and 3.5 times the second.
"We're thankful that we have those options in place," he said, but it's "just scratching the surface of what our total volume used to be."
He thinks they have an "obligation" to stay open and serve people healthy, inexpensive food prepared in an environment with regular sanitization and hand-washing practices.
To help the community, they've set up a service where people can buy a meal and donate it to shelters and youth homes. They've sent out a thousand already and have 800 more on the way. Besides helping nonprofits, the meals are charged at cost only, so he's able to keep his staff working.
Ninja Mike's opened in the downtown transfer center in fall of 2018, a permanent physical location for a venture that Ethan Sky started 10 years ago, selling fried-egg sandwiches with local organic ingredients to long lines at the farmers market and then a food truck.
They've "definitely taken a hit," he said. They were already staffed lightly coming out of winter time, and had to make adjustments including some extended hours on the weekend to give workers hours.
Like other places, they've altered their set-up for health and safety. The counter window inside the transfer is closed. They're promoting online advance orders, which they started a year and a half ago. They set up a separate touch-screen console for customers that's sanitized after every use. They're monitoring staff health and taking other recommended practices.
He said business is down 20-30% from last March. "No one's getting rich," but enough to pay bills and payroll. One oddity is that his customer base has shifted significantly. Their regulars from the Missoula County Courthouse, city government workers, service industry workers and others are gone, replaced by people ordering for pick-up from far-flung neighborhoods. UberEats has been a "significant boost" and small silver lining as well. They used to get perhaps eight orders a week, and now it's around eight a day.
He and his staff were paying attention to the "stay at home" or "shelter in place" orders in larger cities, where take-out was classified as an essential service, and bracing for the possibility that perhaps they could be told to close entirely.
For now, they're being "super intentional, and so we're going to be able to provide the community with good organic food in the meantime," he said.
What is the foot traffic like downtown? "Zero," he said, adding that is a good thing for everyone.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.