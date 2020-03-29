Missoula restaurants adopt safety practices and takeout, delivery to stay afloat

Their business has 40 employees here in town. "We're desperately trying to make sure that they all are able to keep their jobs and and have enough hours to be able to pay their rent and basic life expenses," he said.

His fast-casual model, with bowls of rice, lettuce, protein, sauces in toppings, happens to be suited to take-out and delivery, so he didn't have to develop a new strategy.

"Every day is a constant adaptation to change," he said. Before the county and state mandated it he closed the dining room. Now, you can order over the phone or online so when you pick up your food, there's no contact required. The employees have to add any condiments, and place everything in the bag and staple it shut. Business is "down dramatically."

The volume of takeout and delivery is keeping them "at a point where we're just trying to keep our staff employed, pay for our food and a couple of bills that come in," he said.

Online orders were infrequent before the first Montana cases were announced. During the first week after the coronavirus cases had reached the state, they were up 10 times. A week later, it was 16 times. The store uses UberEats for its deliveries, and they were up three times in the first week and 3.5 times the second.