Missoula wildland firefighter handcrafts ukuleles in backyard woodshed

Out of a little customized woodshop behind his house in central Missoula, Daryl vanderGroef pours his energy and focus into a passion project that he’s hoping becomes more of a full-time occupation — building handcrafted custom ukuleles.

His parents are from the Netherlands, and he calls the shed and his business “De Houtwinkel,” which is Dutch for “the woodshop.”

A wildland firefighter in the summer, vanderGroef spends his time in the winter backcountry skiing with his wife and creating custom furniture, cheese boards, chopsticks and other goods to sell at the Missoula Valley Winter Market. But his built-from-scratch ukuleles, it seems, have become a focus.

He started about two years ago and has built around two dozen of the instruments for customers in Iowa, California, Canada and elsewhere. They find him online through his Etsy and Instagram pages.

“I came up with the idea with my wife,” he recalled. “I was like, you know, 'I really want to make a guitar, but let’s start with a ukulele.’ Then, it was like. 'Oh, I’ll play it, I’ll play it' but ever since then I haven’t had much of a chance. I’ve been pretty busy.”