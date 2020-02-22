Missoula wildland firefighter handcrafts ukuleles in backyard woodshed

Out of a little customized woodshop behind his house in central Missoula, Daryl vanderGroef pours his energy and focus into a passion project that he’s hoping becomes more of a full-time occupation — building handcrafted custom ukuleles.
His parents are from the Netherlands, and he calls the shed and his business “De Houtwinkel,” which is Dutch for “the woodshop.”
A wildland firefighter in the summer, vanderGroef spends his time in the winter backcountry skiing with his wife and creating custom furniture, cheese boards, chopsticks and other goods to sell at the Missoula Valley Winter Market. But his built-from-scratch ukuleles, it seems, have become a focus.
He started about two years ago and has built around two dozen of the instruments for customers in Iowa, California, Canada and elsewhere. They find him online through his Etsy and Instagram pages.
“I came up with the idea with my wife,” he recalled. “I was like, you know, 'I really want to make a guitar, but let’s start with a ukulele.’ Then, it was like. 'Oh, I’ll play it, I’ll play it' but ever since then I haven’t had much of a chance. I’ve been pretty busy.”
He said he can handle building about two or three at a time, which allows him to finish a part on one while the other two are drying. Each instrument takes three to four weeks from start to finish, depending on the detail, so he’s gotten his shed highly organized and insulated for many winter hours. His wood is sustainably sourced, he said, and he’s got large cuts of purpleheart wood, mahogany, walnut and spruce waiting to go onto the next design. He mills all his rough-finished wood all the way down to the thin pieces that go into ukuleles.
Firefighting pays the bills right now, but vanderGroef knows that’s a profession that takes a physical and mental toll that’s hard to sustain. He feels like he’s improving as a luthier (the term for a maker of stringed instruments).
“I’m doing new models that are much more well-built than the older ones,” he said. “I like the sound.”
You have free articles remaining.
The craft appeals to people who like to focus on the task at hand, and vanderGroef falls in that category. One slight aberration can ruin the entire instrument, so it’s a profession that requires attention to the smallest detail.
“I like the intricacy, the challenge,” he explained. “It’s very, very fine work, so even leveling something will take me half hour to an hour, constantly checking the flatness.”
His dad’s an engineer and master woodworker, so vanderGroef had some background in the tools of the trade, but the rest of the knowledge came from books by master luthiers.
“I did a lot of reading,” he explained. “I followed this guy John Weissenreider, he’s got a really cool book. Unfortunately he passed away a few years ago, but he’s incredibly good.”
He keeps his prices affordable, and many are under $300, which is fairly rare in the industry.
“People charge thousands of dollars for handcrafted instruments, but I kind of wanted to keep them reasonable,” he said. “So mine are anywhere from $200 to $500.”
Scott Litchfield was going to buy a ukulele online until he saw vanderGroef’s work at the Winter Market.
“He’s a true craftsman,” Litchfield said. “I ordered one from him, and he keeps you involved in the process. He sends me pictures of each step.”
In today’s partisan political climate, vanderGroef believes local businesses can unite people. That’s why he recently donated a ukulele to the Missoula Winter Farmer’s Market for a raffle to raise money for the operations. It was awarded last week, and apparently Missoula will be getting a new ukulele musician as well.
“We raised just under $100 through the raffle,” said market director Franco Salazar. “The recipient is enrolling in ukulele lessons. She is very excited.”