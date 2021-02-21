New alcohol licenses available in Missoula, Flathead

New alcohol licenses are available in Missoula, Kalispell, and Columbia Falls from the Montana Department of Revenue in a competitive bidding process that ends March 19.

All-beverage “floater” licenses are available in Missoula and Columbia Falls. A restaurant beer and wine license is also available in Columbia Falls and a beer license is available in Kalispell.

The highest bidder for each will be granted the opportunity to apply for that license.

The “floater” licenses allow the winning bidders to purchase, subject to department approval, an existing all-beverage license from an area that is above its quota for that license and move it into the area that is below quota.

Bids must be submitted electronically to the department. The electronic Retail Alcoholic Beverage Competitive Bid Form can be found at app.mt.gov/myrevenue/.

To submit a bid, the bidder must complete and submit the electronic bid form, pay a $100 processing fee plus service charges, and attach an irrevocable letter of credit from a financial institution for at least the bid amount.

Alcohol licenses are also available in Bozeman, Belgrade, Helena and Ekalaka.

Visit the department’s website at MTRevenue.gov or call 406-444-6900 for more information including the minimum bid amount for each license.

