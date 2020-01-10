{{featured_button_text}}
Pier 1 Imports

This June 15, 2005, file photo shows a Pier 1 Imports store in Dallas. Pier 1 Imports is closing nearly half its 942 stores as it struggles to draw consumers and compete online. The home decor company said Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, it is closing up to 450 stores and will also shutter distribution centers. It didn't say where the store closures would occur, but it operates stores in the U.S. and Canada. Pier 1 also plans layoffs at its corporate headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Donna McWilliam, File)

 AP

Both the Pier 1 Imports stores in Missoula and Kalispell are closing within the next few months.

A worker at the Missoula store who declined to give her name confirmed on Friday that the store is closing, but said there’s no timeline yet.

“I don’t know. We just started today (with the closing process),” she said before hanging up.

The Missoula store is located at 2800 N. Reserve.

Mike Arney, the manager of the Pier 1 store in Kalispell, said his store will close on Feb. 26.

“I think they’re telling each store individually,” he said. “We’ve known for a while.”

Both stores employee about a dozen workers each, he said.

The Associated Press reported earlier this week that the home decor company is closing nearly half its 942 stores nationwide because of struggles to draw consumers and compete with online retailers. The company is headquartered in Texas and was founded in California in 1962. In the quarter that ended Nov. 30, the company reported a net loss of $59 million.

