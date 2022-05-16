Ryan Hansen: Tech firm is a 'homegrown' Missoula effort

Ryan Hansen has built a client base for his advertising intelligence company, Lumenad, without having to move.

The 36-year-old entrepreneur’s firm now occupies the fifth floor of the historic downtown Florence Building, and now boasts more than 100 employees, two-thirds of whom are based in Montana.

When Hansen founded Lumenad and it was growing, the idea of keeping the Garden City as its base was sometimes greeted with skepticism in the industry.

“Starting a company is a marathon, not a sprint,” he said. Having family, community and other parts of life in place are important as “optimizing” for business. Hansen said that since coming here to study at the University of Montana, he’s developed deep roots — his wife is a mental health counselor and they’re raising two young children.

The Lumenad leadership team has been in place for a long time, too, he said, lending the company the feel of a “home-brewed” Missoula effort.

“We’ve really had to figure out how to do it together,” he said, through the resourcefulness, work ethic, creativity, and humility and other traits that “folks in Missoula tend to have.”

This spring, the company is launching a campaign to announce that it will have separate brands underneath the Lumenad name for its software side and client-based work.

“We are still very much an advertising-first business. Our goal is to improve advertising outcomes for marketers through expertise, software and technology. That’s what we’ve been about since day one, but the way we do it moving forward is going to be different,” he said.

Now that remote work is more prevalent than ever in the tech world, the company appears to have been ahead of the curve and their location in western Montana is “a feature, not a bug,” he said. Like all employers, though, he has concerns about the effects of the rising cost of housing on his workers.

As it has from the beginning, the company works with UM through efforts such as faculty sponsorships and teaching classes on trends in marketing and advertising. They’re also “advocates and supporters” of the Missoula Downtown Association and the Zootown Arts Community Center.

