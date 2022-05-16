Sharen Kickingwoman puts expertise to work for Indigenous Montanans

Sharen Kickingwoman, 27, said that she always wanted to work for Native people in Montana.

After attending Stanford University for undergraduate and graduate degrees, Kickingwoman (Blackfoot/Gros Ventre) maintained a connection through policy work with Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont. Along the way, she gained experience as a U.S. Senate page, a White House intern and legislative assistant for Indian Affairs. Then she found a job that brought her home.

“What drew me back was returning to my homeland and being back with my family and being able to work at the ACLU Montana” on the many issues she cares about: “really the whole premise of Indigenous justice.”

Kickingwoman is Indigenous justice program manager for the ACLU Montana. Her work involves organizing in Indigenous communities around Montana, aiming to be “comprehensive in how we’re advocating for Native people.”

That includes equity in education: improving outcomes for youths by advocating in schools and working with parents, guardians and families on issues that may arise and pressing for support at the state level and in the Legislature. They also work on voting rights, issues around missing and murdered Indigenous people, environmental justice, and more.

She is also on the board of Missoula-based All Nations Health Center, and an Indigenous art space called the Chapter House in Los Angeles.

Kickingwoman grew up in Missoula. Her father is Blackfeet and her mother is Gros Ventre from the Fort Belknap Reservation. It’s where she grew up, started out volunteering and joining movements and learning to be an ally. She’s raising her 10-month-old daughter here, too.

Keeping rooted in her cultural identity keeps her motivated, “something that fills my cup and keeps me motivated to do this work day in and day out.”

