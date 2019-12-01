Native American owners of small businesses on the Flathead Indian Reservation sometimes struggle to qualify for a bank loan, but they can get $7,000 grants from a local agency to help them start or expand.
"We've found that a small cash infusion can make a difference to someone who's wanting to start a business but can't get (the needed startup finances) together," explained Janet Camel, the economic development director of the Tribal Economic Development Department of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
"It's for tribal members who might not be able to get a loan from a bank," she said. "We've had a really good success rate. About 85-90% of (recipients) are still in business. It helps them realize their dreams."
Many recipients are people who have a small part-time business that brings in extra money for their family, she added.
The Indian Equity Fund Small Business Grant money comes from the Montana Department of Commerce and goes through the Native American Business Advisors Program.
This year, the Department of Commerce gave a total of $160,000, which equates to $20,000 each to eight different tribal economic development organizations.
“Native American Business Advisors provide critical services for tribal businesses at every stage of development,” said Commerce Director Tara Rice in a press release announcing the grant funding. “These services assist entrepreneurs in building stronger, more resilient businesses while growing local economies in Indian Country.”
Entrepreneurs need to submit a business plan, a resume and other financial information to get the award, according to Camel.
"They need to tell us who they are going to market to and other information," she said.
Her office also explores the feasibility of different types of businesses and advises people on the best plan forward.
"We want to encourage entrepreneurs to get involved," she said.
One success story, she said, was Gary Green of Polson Stone and Tile.
"He used the $7,000 to buy more inventory, then was able to get a big job at a home on the lake," Camel explained. "That gave him enough revenue to buy his father-in-law's flooring company. So that's one of our successful businesses."
The tribe also has an internship program, she noted.
"It's for people ages 16-25," Camel explained. "It's a really good program. We've exposed young tribal members to working with other types of businesses like banks, our telephone company, and one intern worked at our Food Processing Enterprise Center. That was very successful."
They got a grant recently from the Northwest Area Foundation to look at preventing economic leakage, the term for dollars leaving the community through various ways.
The Montana Department of Commerce also has a program aimed at boosting tourism to Montana's reservations.
“Native-owned businesses are emerging as the driving force of new entrepreneurs who are transitioning from cottage-based to a visible Main Street presence that is demand-driven and sustainable," said Mark Sansaver, financial officer for Great Northern Development Corporation, an organization that helps businesses for the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux tribes.
For more information, visit https://marketmt.com/ICP.