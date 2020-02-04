Tourists flocked to Montana in '19 but spent less; expert warns of feral pig threat to industry

"With the increase in the number of people coming, the spending on average per day was up," she said. "But it seems that they maybe stayed just a little bit less time."

And when that's multiplied by 12.6 million, it doesn't take even a slight decrease in the average length of stay to translate into decrease of about $100 million dollars. Based on the estimates, visitor spending dropped from $3.7 billion to $3.6 billion from 2018 to 2019.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Grau said she can't speculate as to why the length of stay dropped.

"When the final data trickles in the picture may change slightly," Grau explained. "We're having a meeting with travel industry representatives in Helena next week and maybe we'll start to get a little bit of light shed on that piece."

The Institute reports that visitor spending last year supported an estimated 40,700 jobs directly and more than 56,000 jobs in total. Those jobs supported over $1.08 billion worth of labor income.

Combined with the $602 million worth of labor income indirectly supported by nonresident travel spending, tourist money contributes more than $222 million in state and local taxes in 2019.