Up Close: University of Montana economist talks pandemic, projections

He said plenty of households didn't get the extra benefit and needed it, but many households also received it and didn't need it. At the same time, Barkey said Congress acted quickly, and it would have been "far worse to design something more efficient that would have taken longer to roll out."

"It took a little courage because there will be some very ugly stories about individual businesses," he said.

Lawmakers bolstered the economy with "head-spinning amounts of money," he said, but even those aren't enough because "the economy is just too big."

"The resources would never be there to really plug the hole. It's been a great help, though," Barkey said.

The most recent report from the Bureau predicts the economy in Montana won't get back to pre-pandemic levels until 2024. He said the hit is significant because Montana is an income tax state, and income from the corporate and individual sides will be affected.

"Reasonable people can disagree, but it does look pretty harsh, and I hope I'm wrong," Barkey said.

*

Lawmakers and business leaders said they appreciate Barkey's work for Montana and look to his projections to better understand the state of the economy.