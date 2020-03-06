Victim of fatal alleged hit-and-run identified

The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner T.J. McDermott is releasing the name of the 63-year-old man who died in a vehicle versus pedestrian incident on Tuesday, March 3.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The victim has been identified as Johnny Lee Burns of Missoula. The Missoula City Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

"Prayers to those who have been affected by this terribly sad event," the Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. "Please be safe as we head into a busy weekend."

The driver, 34-year-old Robert Charles Nelson, has been charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor. Prosecutors allege he failed to remain at the scene and tampered with evidence.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.