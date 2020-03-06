Victim of fatal alleged hit-and-run identified

The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner T.J. McDermott is releasing the name of the 63-year-old man who died in a vehicle versus pedestrian incident on Tuesday, March 3.
The victim has been identified as Johnny Lee Burns of Missoula. The Missoula City Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
"Prayers to those who have been affected by this terribly sad event," the Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. "Please be safe as we head into a busy weekend."
The driver, 34-year-old Robert Charles Nelson, has been charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor. Prosecutors allege he failed to remain at the scene and tampered with evidence.