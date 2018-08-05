Erin Giefer launched two different ideas at the same time a couple of years ago, and the entrepreneur thinks of the ventures like this.
"I had fraternal twins in 2016. One grew up to be a nonprofit, the other a social media business," Giefer said. "Now in 2018, that would make me a proud mama."
First, the story about the nonprofit:
A couple of years ago, Giefer attended a yoga teacher training in Guatemala, and she returned to Missoula ready to lead a class. In town, though, she saw "awesome" yoga teachers, and plenty of them, and little need for additional instructors for the general public.
But she did see a need in one particular venue, the jail. While in college in Kalispell, Giefer studied alternatives to long-term incarceration and recidivism rates, and she knew of a program called Yoga Behind Bars based in Washington.
Giefer wanted to start such a program at the Missoula County Detention Center, and she reached out to the volunteer coordinator, Jeff Rodrick. A couple of people had tried to start such a program earlier, but she said the timing was right when she took a shot.
"We ended up doing an eight-week pilot program, and that was really when the magic took off," Giefer said.
The pilot took place in the summer of 2016, and Giefer helped build the momentum for a full-fledged program. In the following months, she helped raise $5,000 to bring Yoga Behind Bars to Missoula for a teacher training that focused on marginalized populations and trauma.
In an email, Rodrick said inmates benefit from the program.
"We look at it as another opportunity for inmates to learn alternative means of coping skills to assist them while they are incarcerated," he said.
In Missoula, Giefer initially served as the program administrator for FOTI, Freedom On The Inside. She's since passed on that responsibility, and the program is up and running, with yoga classes five times a week, including one course specially designed for juveniles. The Red Willow Learning Center has adopted FOTI as one of its resources for wellness.
"I think the beauty of the jail program is that it teaches emotional resilience, which is something that can offer benefits to anyone," Giefer said.
As if that wasn't enough, Giefer, 35, also started a social media business. When? "The same dang time."
She'd been working a full-time corporate job in radio, and she found the social media aspect of marketing fun, diverse and dynamic. She soon figured out other people were better at selling websites and SEO, but she had a knack for social media storytelling.
"I just started dabbling in it and found out that it was just really fun, and I wanted to do more of it," Giefer said.
So Catalyst Communications was born. She and her team manage social platforms for companies, create campaigns and content, and design contests, among other services.
"The Catalyst Crew is awesome," Giefer said. "We're a diverse group of creatives who come together to do great things."
In the busiest times, Giefer works 16-hour days, maybe 16 days in a row, and she said being an entrepreneur isn't always glamorous. At the same time, she said the results are worth the effort. In her field, she's able to create a product she believes in to help solve problems for her clients.
Giefer credits the generous Missoula community and resources such as the Blackstone LaunchPad at the University of Montana with helping her succeed.
"I'm really blown away by all of the support in Missoula, and I couldn't be where I am without a lot of help from incredibly wonderful people."