Montana hospitality industry may suffer from foreign visa suspension

Xanterra, a park and resort management company that operates in national parks, also relies on J-1 visa workers. While the company’s Glacier branch didn’t hire any J-1 workers this summer due to COVID-19, Andy Stiles, general manager of Xanterra-operated Glacier National Park Lodges, says they typically hire about 250 J-1 visa workers. In a normal season, they would hire up to 700 employees, but this season they only have about 350 total.

“We enjoy utilizing (the program) in general because it’s been great for both the students and our employees making those connections and having that exposure to different cultures,” Stiles said. “And we depend heavily on them to make operations work.”

As Montana’s economy recovers from coronavirus shutdowns, Sage says there will likely be a high need for temporary seasonal positions, and if the visa suspensions are still in place, many businesses will struggle to find employees.

“These are jobs traditionally not filled by U.S. workers,” Sage said. “There’s a need to reach out to these participants to have a sufficient number of applicants in the pool.”

Since WMR started participating in the J-1 program 15 years ago, Polumbus says this is the first ski season they will not have foreign workers.

“It’s a pretty cool cultural exchange,” Polumbus said. “When you think about how isolated we are up here in Northwest Montana … in terms of cultural exchange, it’s a neat way to meet other people from other countries. That’s kind of a tragic loss in that respect.”

