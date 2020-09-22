Morrison-Maierle Systems earns world-renowned designations

BILLINGS – Montana information technology company Morrison-Maierle Systems has earned two designations for Managed Service Providers – the MSP 501 and the MSP Cyber Verify certification – ranking among the most elite in the world.
Channel Futures named Morrison-Maierle Systems as one of the world’s premier Managed Service Providers and one of the top MSPs in Montana with the prestigious Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings of 2020.
“This year’s applicant pool for the annual MSP 501 was the most competitive in the survey’s history,” says Kris Blackmon, senior content director at Channel Partners and Channel Futures. “The 2020 winners are truly the best examples of innovation, business acumen, and strategic savvy on the planet.”
The complete 2020 MSP 501 list is available at Channel Futures.
Morrison-Maierle Systems also earned the elite Cyber Verify AA Risk Assurance Rating from MSP Verify – a rating that gives customers of cloud and managed services the assurance their provider is using the most current cyber security practices.
“My team is dedicated to being the best they can be for our clients each and every day,” said Shaun Brown, president of Morrison-Maierle Systems. “With the MSP Cyber Verify certification, clients don’t have to just take our word for the quality of our team and the security we have in place.”
“We are honored to award Morrison-Maierle Systems with the ‘AA’ rated Cyber Verify seal,” said Celia Weaver, president of MSPAlliance. “Today, less than 5 percent of the global MSP community has achieved an AA Cyber Verify rating, placing Morrison-Maierle Systems in an elite group of managed service and cloud providers worldwide.”
The Cyber Verify is a first in the industry and specifically designed for outsourced service providers and their customers.
About Morrison-Maierle Systems
Morrison-Maierle Systems has served as a leader in information technology services in Montana for nearly 40 years. The team at Morrison-Maierle Systems optimizes, secures, and monitors networks for clients throughout Montana, while providing customized IT support, managed services, and consulting solutions. Founded in 1982, Morrision-Maierle Systems is the first and only MSP Alliance-Certified IT company in Montana.
