Morrison-Maierle Systems earns world-renowned designations

BILLINGS – Montana information technology company Morrison-Maierle Systems has earned two designations for Managed Service Providers – the MSP 501 and the MSP Cyber Verify certification – ranking among the most elite in the world.

Channel Futures named Morrison-Maierle Systems as one of the world’s premier Managed Service Providers and one of the top MSPs in Montana with the prestigious Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings of 2020.

“This year’s applicant pool for the annual MSP 501 was the most competitive in the survey’s history,” says Kris Blackmon, senior content director at Channel Partners and Channel Futures. “The 2020 winners are truly the best examples of innovation, business acumen, and strategic savvy on the planet.”

The complete 2020 MSP 501 list is available at Channel Futures.

Morrison-Maierle Systems also earned the elite Cyber Verify AA Risk Assurance Rating from MSP Verify – a rating that gives customers of cloud and managed services the assurance their provider is using the most current cyber security practices.