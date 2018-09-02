Not knowing what you’re doing shouldn’t stop you from doing something that needs getting done.
That was the philosophy Molly Cottrell and Mary Poole followed when starting Soft Landing Missoula to help the region’s refugee community. The nonprofit organization now serves about 175 people, adding one to two new families a month to its network. Poole and Cottrell serve as co-directors of the four-person staff.
“This was our first time starting and building a nonprofit,” Cottrell said. “We’ve had a brick-and-mortar office for a year and a half now. We’ve made it our mission to be constantly flexible.”
A U.S. State Department-certified International Rescue Committee handles the actual receiving and placing of refugee families to the Missoula area. It helps find housing, employment, health care and schooling for the new arrivals. Soft Landings takes the next step, providing the social connections that make relocation work.
“We offer basic services where there might be gaps,” Poole said. “For example, when refugees were first getting here, we worked with Missoula Free Cycles to get them bikes, and started teaching them to use the trails to get around town. In September, when the weather changed, we wanted to help them learn how to drive. There wasn’t option for adult driver’s ed, so we developed a program to offer free driver’s education for our clients.”
The families come mostly from Iraq, Syria, Eritrea and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Cottrell and Poole have found that a reliable way of bridging language and culture gaps has been to focus on the food traditions of each home country.
“A lot of them are amazing cooks and some were chefs back home,” Cottrell said. “This is a way of sharing their cultures. We set up a Soft Landing booth selling stuff at the Farmers’ Market, as well as monthly supper clubs where an immigrant chef will cook at a local restaurant. We sell tickets, they get a paycheck, and the community gets to eat cool ethnic foods.”
Cottrell trained as a social worker at the University of Montana and has previous experience working with refugees. Poole was a small-business owner, selling jewelry from her home. The horrific picture of a Syrian boy drowned on a Turkish beach while trying to escape civil war galvanized both of them to do something locally. Their efforts earned Poole the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center Missoula Peacemaker Award in 2017.
“Both Molly and I, being mothers, felt this is such a family effort,” Poole said. “These people bring their families and kids to do their work. That whole idea that ‘it takes a village’ is something ingrained in being a mom. And that’s translated into the structure of our organization in what we do.”