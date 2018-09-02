Molly Cottrell and Mary Poole

Molly Cottrell

Age: 40

Hometown: Missoula

Occupation: Co-director, Soft Landing Missoula

Advice: “Getting the buy-in from your community and key players before you get started is the big thing. You don’t have to know everything to get started.”

Mary Poole

Age: 37

Hometown: Missoula

Occupation: Co-director, Soft Landing Missoula

Advice: “Listening has been a huge key in the success we’ve had. Being able to sit down in a room with people who don’t agree with what you’re doing and have hard questions for you, that’s essential.”