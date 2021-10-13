Study looks at causes behind Missoula's workforce shortage

Have you noticed a sudden wave of irregular hours, surprise closures, and limited offerings from your favorite local businesses, particularly in the retail and service sectors?
Restaurants, retail shops, and even essential services like grocery stores and pharmacies have been heavily impacted by labor shortages to the extent that they’ve had no choice but to implement measures like reducing hours and limiting services due to lack of staffing.
In light of the tightening labor market and other labor-related challenges faced by local employers, Missoula Economic Partnership commissioned a State of Missoula’s Workforce study, conducted by Bryce Ward, ABMJ Consulting in support of the work of the Missoula County COVID Economic Relief and Recovery Task Force. The report summarizes recent trends and current conditions and identifies key areas of opportunity for Missoula to strengthen its labor force. The report’s findings identified housing, childcare, and educational/training opportunities as central factors impacting our community’s capacity.
Under ideal economic conditions, the number and type of jobs available in our region are balanced with the people here who want the jobs and can do them well. This ideal state of balance can be thought of as achieving our full capacity. Our capacity as a community is a function of three elements —productivity, participation, and working population.
Productivity reflects the individual worker’s skills, abilities, and experience and how those individual characteristics interact with other resources in the firm (e.g., equipment and other workers) and in the community (e.g., infrastructure).
The productive capacity of the workforce rises with the education, skills, experience, and wisdom of the population. UM and Missoula College provide Missoula with an advantage over many other places by expanding our productive capacity. However, Missoula’s education and training capacity must be used efficiently and be well-adapted to expected workforce needs.
In general, productivity rises when capacity is utilized more efficiently. When demand for workers grows, each worker is more likely to find an employer that uses all of their skills and abilities. Productivity can be increased by ensuring that the people who are available to work know about the full range of job opportunities in the region.
Participation is the share of the population that are willing and able to work. Pre-COVID-19, about 70% of Missoulians 16+ (and 85% of those 20-64) participated in the labor force. This placed Missoula in the top 5% of all counties in the US Assuming Missoula returns to this level post-COVID-19, this means Missoula has limited room to increase capacity by drawing people into the labor force. However, hours per worker are relatively low, so Missoula may have a small amount of under-used capacity available.
Workers and employers reported available, affordable, high-quality childcare as a significant challenge to workforce participation. At present 84% of Missoula children under 6, and 88% of Missoula children 6-17, live in a household where all parents work. Other reported participation challenges including wages, seasonal work, health, mental health, addiction, and transportation.
The working population available in Missoula is estimated to be 100,000 people and includes the existing working-age population, the population within commuting distance willing to commute to Missoula, and those willing to move to Missoula. Relative to 2010, Missoula has fewer children under 10, fewer college age people, and fewer 45-60-year-olds.
This creates several challenges, including fewer college students in the local workforce pipeline, an ongoing wave of potential retirement, and fewer 45-60-year-olds to fill roles requiring more experience. To the extent that workers move away (or don’t relocate to Missoula), limited job opportunities (particularly for spouses) or high housing prices relative to wages are often cited as reasons.
To boost capacity through population, Missoula must keep its current population and attract students or workers from elsewhere. Between July 1, 2010, and July 1, 2020, Missoula’s population increased by over 12,000. Roughly 75% of this increase stemmed from more people moving to Missoula than moving away (the remaining 25% reflects more births than deaths). However, in recent years the rate of natural increase has fallen.
Rapidly rising home prices impact working population by increasing the challenges of attracting workers from elsewhere and retaining employees whose housing is not secure. By far, housing affordability and availability was identified as the most pressing issue in a current assessment of Missoula’s labor market. Many Missoula employers report hiring people who cannot find housing. Others report existing employees losing their current housing and struggling to find alternatives (and many choosing to move elsewhere).
There are several ways to address affordability for housing in the current climate, including increasing the supply of housing, especially in forms that target median wage workers; accelerating the rate at which housing development can respond to the market; reducing the cost of housing development, assisting homebuyers with down payments, and generally increasing wages, particularly in low-to-moderate income brackets.
Housing affordability also depends on rents. Historically, rent in Missoula has been cheap relative to other comparable places. While home prices in Missoula are well above the U.S. level and typically rank toward to the top of all metro/micro areas (usually ranking between 50th and 70th or top 10%), in 2019, median rents were below the U.S. median and rank roughly 300th. Like home values, rents have surged since COVID. According to Sterling CRE’s Missoula Multifamily Investor and Data Reports, rents have risen nearly 20 percent since the beginning of 2020.
Missoula is a desirable place to live, work, and grow, and the attributes that make Missoula desirable also present challenges for local employers and working Missoulians. Addressing challenges our community currently faces in regards to accessible childcare and access to adequate, affordable homes for a variety of income levels will help to alleviate the pressure our local businesses are facing as a result of our current workforce shortage.
Grant Kier and Nicole Rush work for the Missoula Economic Partnership.