Study looks at causes behind Missoula's workforce shortage

Productivity reflects the individual worker’s skills, abilities, and experience and how those individual characteristics interact with other resources in the firm (e.g., equipment and other workers) and in the community (e.g., infrastructure).

The productive capacity of the workforce rises with the education, skills, experience, and wisdom of the population. UM and Missoula College provide Missoula with an advantage over many other places by expanding our productive capacity. However, Missoula’s education and training capacity must be used efficiently and be well-adapted to expected workforce needs.

In general, productivity rises when capacity is utilized more efficiently. When demand for workers grows, each worker is more likely to find an employer that uses all of their skills and abilities. Productivity can be increased by ensuring that the people who are available to work know about the full range of job opportunities in the region.