Taylor Rush

Age: 28

Hometown: Missoula (born/raised Seattle)

Position: Director of Stadium Operations/Sales Manager

If you didn't have his job, what would you do instead?

Tough one! I’d say a) campaigning to bring the Sonics back to Seattle b) ski instructor c) hopefully doing something similar for an MLB or NFL franchise.

What’s a favorite outside activity?

Tie between skiing, golf and curling