Taylor Rush turned 23 the summer he got an internship with the Missoula Osprey baseball club.
It rained one game day in that 2013 season, and Rush joined the stadium crew in a scurry to get the field ready. So did the team’s executive vice president, Matt Ellis, and general manager Jeff Griffin.
“I remember in the odd moment thinking to myself: These people have the same type of crazy that I do,” said Rush, who had one semester left at the University of Montana at the time.
Five years later, he’s still that "neurotic detail" kind of guy.
Rush rose quickly to director of stadium operations and sales manager at Ogren Park, and the Seattle kid is thinking of making it a career. But he draws one line.
“If the Sonics came back to the NBA tomorrow, I’d apply to be in the front office,” he insisted last spring.
The former Ballard High School baseball and basketball standout watched his mom and stepdad work their whole careers at Boeing. Rush thinks of them as role models.
“They’re proud of what they do. You’ve got to work through tough times at times, and you’ve got to focus,” Rush said. “I think I would take that same mindset. I mean, I wouldn’t be mad if I were here when I was 60, assuming I was running the team.”
“Taylor is one of the most important pieces in the engine that runs the Missoula Osprey,” said Cooper Perkins, last year’s radio voice for the Osprey and now a TV announcer for BEK Sports in North Dakota. “You see him at every single event that (Ogren Park) hosts, both large and small. He is always giving his all to create a wonderful community atmosphere for both stadium guests and the staff he manages.”
In 2016, after Henry Hughes' first year in college, he became Rush’s youngest stadium staffer. The full-page letter of thanks Hughes wrote to his young boss at the end of the season still means the world to Rush.
“It was the first time I realized the type of positive impact I could make on someone,” he said.
Hughes, a junior in sports management at the University of Minnesota, has already interned for the NBA Minnesota Timberwolves, worked for the NHL Wild and ushered for the Twins.
“He’s going to rule the world,” Rush predicted.
In a letter to the Missoulian, Hughes said Rush “helped bring me into the culture of a baseball front office as a young freshman in college, and teach me the tools of the trade.”
Rush wears a dozen hats for the Osprey and their stadium, but none of them is team mathematician. That’s a good thing.
He doesn’t waste time counting the hours he and the rest of the staff put in. It’s one of his favorite feelings to be standing with Ellis on the stadium concourse at 4 a.m. following a concert. They watch as roadies take the stage down at the end of a 21-hour day. That has followed a 17-hour day setting up.
“We really don’t need to say anything to each other,” Rush said. “It’s like, 'OK, we made it.' There’s a sense of pride that is worth it.
“I don’t do the math to what my salary becomes hourly when you work that much, because it doesn’t matter. Being able to do something that you’re proud of and that’s, frankly, fun is kind of invaluable.”