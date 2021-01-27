Tensions rise as AstraZeneca, EU spar over vaccine delays

Robert Yates, director of the global health program at the Chatham House think tank in London, said the EU-AstraZeneca dispute highlights the danger of “vaccine nationalism” as countries compete for limited supplies.

“For politicians, this is red hot. And, you know, unfortunately, what we’re seeing as well is that Brexit politics is playing into this,'' he said.

“This is this is really, really bad news — not only bad news for the European countries involved,'' he said. “I think what’s much worse is that these squabbles between rich countries potentially deny vaccines to people in the rest of the world.”

AstraZeneca is setting up more than a dozen regional supply chains worldwide to meet regional demand for its vaccine. Overall, AstraZeneca plans to deliver up to 3 billion doses to countries around the world by the end of 2021.

However, establishing each facility is a complicated process that involves training people and ensuring each batch of vaccine is safe and effective. Sometimes this goes smoothly, but in other cases there are problems, Soriot said.

“We train them on how to manufacture,’’ he said. “And then, you know, some people are new to this process ... They don’t know how to make the vaccine and they’re not as efficient as others.″