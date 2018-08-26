Drew Mihelish bought Western Montana Lighting in Missoula, a large and busy store on North Reserve that plays a big role in the city’s ongoing construction boom, in 2014 when she was just 28 years old.
Now 31, Mihelish has settled into her role and says she would advise other young people looking at owning a business to remember to not stress out.
“I would first tell them to take a deep breath and remember that this isn’t heart surgery,” Mihelish said. “But to also not take yourself too seriously and enjoy the ride because you only have one life to live, so it better be fun.”
Mihelish grew up in Helena, a fourth-generation Montanan on both sides of the family. She went to college in Arizona for interior architecture and design management, but got homesick for Montana and landed in Missoula.
She’s sat on the board of the Missoula Building Industry Association and donated her time and money to nonprofits such as the annual Parade of Lights (which benefited Mountain Home Montana), KYSSMAS For Kids, the Travelers' Rest Preservation and Heritage Association and the Montana Food Bank Network. She also recently partnered with the Silver Foundation to start a scholarship for Missoula College students interested in sustainable building.
“Drew truly embodies what it means to be a western Montana small business owner,” said Bobby Smith of Edward Jones in Missoula. “She is a successful entrepreneur due to her incredible work ethic, combined with a dedication for being actively involved in her community. Drew is a humble business owner, always the first to give credit to her employee staff, and never forgets her strong Montana roots are what enabled her to get where she is.”
Mihelish said she makes sure to get feedback from her employees on how to do things differently, and she says they are crucial to making the busy store run smoothly. She admitted that owning a business is a ton of hard work.
“This opportunity came about and it was honestly a no-brainer for me to pursue it,” she said. “I gained experience over time. I knew that I was going to have to work extremely hard but you underestimate how many hours that is in a week. But I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’m happy that I put this much work into the business because I’m seeing it come to life now.”
Online retailers like Amazon compete with her business, but Mihelish says that they also help her business because it shows people the stark contrast to how different an in-store experience is.
“Amazon has taken business away at times but it also tends to help us out as well because it exemplifies our expertise,” she explained. “The return rate for online services for lighting fixtures is over 40 percent so it is better to come in and talk to experts and talk about what you do need and talk about correct results.”
Entrepreneurship at a young age runs in Mihelish’s blood. Her father bought his own insurance company when he was just 27.
“He beat me by a year,” she laughs.