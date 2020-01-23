The 42nd annual Cabin Fever Days and Barstool Ski Races will be held Feb. 14-16.
There are many family friendly events taking place at multiple locations throughout the communities of Hungry Horse, Martin City and Coram. Martin City is the location of the world famous Barstool Ski Races, where you can find vendors, kids events, snowshoe softball, the jail and more. The even is sponsored by The Trapline Association.
For more information, including shuttle route, schedcule and venue events, visit cabinfeverdays.com.