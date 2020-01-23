Exchange-Barstool Racing

In this 2015 file photo, Mike Murray, right, gets a good start off the line during the barstool ski races down Sugar Hill in Martin City. The walls of Murray’s basement are lined with mementos from his athletic achievements. But Murray, a 63-year-old retired contractor in Whitefish, dismisses those accomplishments as mere training exercises in preparation for his true passion: barstool racing. 

 Greg Lindstrom / AP

The 42nd annual Cabin Fever Days and Barstool Ski Races will be held Feb. 14-16. 

There are many family friendly events taking place at multiple locations throughout the communities of Hungry Horse, Martin City and Coram. Martin City is the location of the world famous Barstool Ski Races, where you can find vendors, kids events, snowshoe softball, the jail and more.  The even is sponsored by The  Trapline Association. 

For more information, including shuttle route, schedcule and venue events, visit cabinfeverdays.com.  

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0