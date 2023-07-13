With nearly half of all Montana residents living in areas defined as “rural,” access to health care is often sparse, especially for specialty care. Traveling large distances from rural to urban areas to access care can be inconvenient, costly, and burdensome. As a result, telehealth that became increasingly available during the pandemic, has been a lifeline for Montana residents, including many of my patients who are seeking life-saving eating disorder treatment.

I am a licensed psychologist and psychology professor at the University of Montana. I have seen firsthand how telehealth has helped address healthcare disparities in underserved communities. In fact all but one of the counties in Montana are designated as Health Professional Shortage Areas. My specialty is eating disorders, a particularly under-resourced area of mental health, despite the high prevalence (~10 percent) and mortality rate. Given that a longer duration of an eating disorder is associated with higher mortality and poorer treatment outcomes, telehealth’s reach can greatly reduce the likelihood of lifetime impairment and death. Further, Montana has a suicide rate nearly double the national average.

Telehealth has helped address these inequities by enabling patients to consult with healthcare professionals virtually, increasing care access while saving time, money, and the burden of traveling. This convenience has been a lifeline for patients throughout the state, including those with limited mobility, older adults, and those with chronic conditions.

Virtual care is also cost-effective. Researchers from the University of California Davis have found that telehealth significantly reduces the costs associated with traveling, parking, and other related expenses. Research has also highlighted how telehealth minimizes the need for hospital admissions or emergency room visits for non-emergency cases, leading to substantial cost savings for both patients and the healthcare system as a whole. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, telehealth enables healthcare providers to reach a larger patient population, spreading out their costs and potentially reducing the overall cost of care.

My specialty is just one of many where telehealth saves lives and provides for our most under-resourced community members. There are many communities throughout our country that simply do not have local healthcare specialists — telehealth has opened a world of possibilities to these communities.

Sen. Daines and Sen. Tester deserve our thanks for supporting common-sense, bipartisan solutions to expand access to telehealth, including by co-sponsoring the CONNECT for Health Act. Additional legislation our senators have introduced to protect and support access to critical care include Daines’ Telehealth Expansion Act and Tester’s Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act (Hannon Act). These are great steps; however, Montana patients are counting on Congress to make permanent telehealth access initially enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic and extended at the end of last year, that will expire without action next year.

Senators Tester and Daines have demonstrated their bipartisan belief in the promise and value of telehealth to help ensure individuals in remote areas have equal access to safe, quality care. Now, Montanans, and millions of Americans across the country are relying on them to build on their commitment by passing permanent telehealth protections.