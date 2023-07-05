Earlier this year, U.S. Senators Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Mike Lee (R-UT) and House representatives Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and Dina Titus (D-NV) reintroduced the Opportunities for Fairness in Farming (OFF) Act to address ongoing corruption and misuse of funds within the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s commodity checkoff programs. Hardworking farmers across the country are forced to pay into these programs, often without full transparency on how the funds are really being used.

More often than not, these checkoff programs hurt farmers, ranchers and other producers whom they’re supposedly meant to support. Dairy farmers, for example, pay into a network of nonprofit organizations that promote the dairy industry through advertisements and new product development. The problem is that those funds ultimately aren’t benefiting farmers.

From 2008 to 2016, dairy farmers paid $1.21 billion into Dairy Management Inc. (DMI), a nonprofit that manages the dairy checkoff at the national level and is the largest recipient of checkoff payments. Most of the funds received during that time were spent on researching and developing new products for fast-food chains like Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and McDonald’s.

Did that pay off for farmers? Not exactly. A 2018 report found that dairy checkoff funds spent by DMI on the famous “Got Milk?” campaign didn’t actually sell more milk. In fact, per-capita fluid milk consumption dropped 24 percent between the time the campaign launched in 1993 to when it ended in 2014.

Countless farmers have seen the money they put into checkoff programs squandered or used against their own interests. The OFF Act is seeking to change this by prohibiting behavior from checkoff boards that is seen as wasteful, anti-competitive and deceptive and has bankrupted millions of hardworking Americans.

The OFF Act isn’t meant to eliminate checkoff programs. It would simply implement a system of transparency, accountability and checks and balances so farmers can clearly understand where their money is going. The bill would also prohibit resources from favoring large corporations that push family farmers out of business while helping to prevent disparagement of one product over another.

With a vast majority of farmers already burdened with high food prices, agriculture corporations should be working to keep costs down instead of promoting practices that reduce competition and put small producers out of business.

Support for the OFF Act is already high, with more than 80 farm organizations representing more than 250,000 family farmers and ranchers supporting the bill, along with groups such as Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy. When it was first introduced several years ago by a bipartisan group of senators, including Cory Booker and Mike Lee, it was applauded by animal advocates, farmers and groups such as the National Farmers Union, the National Black Farmers Association, the Organization for Competitive Markets, Humane Action Pittsburgh and Animal Wellness Action.

With the 2023 Farm Bill currently in motion, now is the perfect time to support the OFF Act. I commend the bipartisan effort to introduce this legislation so checkoff programs can work for, instead of against, American farmers.