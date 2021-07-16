Celebrate 100 years of Camp Sula on Saturday

His special fundraising concerts have helped raise more than $2 million for military veterans and their families, equine-assisted therapy, suicide prevention, first responders, pet and animal rescues, food banks, historic places, special needs children and adults, and more.

Camp Sula is on the East Fork of the Bitterroot River, in the famous "Ross Hole” where the Lewis and Clark Expedition camped and traded with the Flathead Indians. It now has a restaurant, general store, RV park, cabins, river access, mini-golf course and stocked fishing pond for the kids.

Owner Scott Roberts said Camp Sula is a great community spot whose history probably goes back 1,000 years.

“We are celebrating the physical location of the Sula Store where it is now that is coming up to its 100-year mark,” Roberts said.

The concert venue will be by the pond with a stage on a trailer with hay bales. The audience is asked to bring their lawn chairs.

“We are asking people to come help us celebrate the remarkable place that is Sula and the rich history of that place,” Roberts said. “It is all the way from the beginning, from the natives to Lewis and Clark stopping there and trading with the natives, to ‘Ross Hole’ to now Camp Sula.”

