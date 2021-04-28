Charlie
Arden Pepion has been missing since Thursday evening at around 7 p.m.
A Missoula man will have to register as a level two sex offender for exposing his genitals to women on two separate occasions on Kelly Island in 2019.
The rooftop bar will be open to locals in Missoula as well as guests of the hotel.
Ben Griffing, 62, was reported missing on Feb. 4 after he had left for a hiking and winter camping trip.
Two men each illegally shot a gray wolf on private property from a helicopter in the Big Hole Valley near Wisdom in March.
Hey, Missoula City Council:
After officially filing for mayoral candidacy on Thursday, Jacob Elder expands on his decision to run for office.
A group of volunteers has cleaned about 15 tons of garbage from the Reserve Street homeless encampment. Officials are also looking to extend the Temporary Safe Outdoor Shelter.
"We're gonna kinda do a throwback to the '20s," said restaurant manager Ben Burda. The new spot will serve beer and wine and will have outdoor seating as well.
According to an updated post from Arlee Schools on Monday afternoon, all four students have been released and are at home starting the recovery process.