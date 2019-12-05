Grab your binoculars and join the Five Valleys Audubon in the field or from your own backyard for the Missoula Christmas Bird Count. This year’s count will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14.
If you would like to participate in the field count or are interested in being a feeder watcher, contact Larry Weeks by phone at 549-5632 or 406-540-3064 or by email at bwsgenes@gmail.com.
The Christmas Bird Count will end with a potluck dinner at the home of Larry Weeks, 2428 W. Kent at 6:30 p.m. Bring your favorite potluck dish, or A-L, bring a salad or dessert, and M-Z, a hot dish. After the potluck, results of the field count will be tabulated.
For more information, visit the Five Valleys Audubon at fvaudubon.org.