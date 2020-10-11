CI-118 and I-190: Marijuana legalization

Initiative 190 and Constitutional Initiative 118 would legalize, regulate and tax marijuana and set the legal age of consumption at 21 if passed on Nov. 3.
New Approach Montana, the campaign working to legalize cannabis, commissioned a report by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana, which projected legalization to produce $43.4 million in state tax revenue in the first year and $52 million by its fifth year. That projected growth came from economists findings that in other states where weed has been legalized, the number of out-of-state visitors buying at dispensaries continues to grow each year. If passed, the initiatives would set a 20% tax on marijuana sales.
The initiative's text states that funding would be directed to conservation programs, substance abuse treatment and prevention programs, veterans services and support, health care, local governments where marijuana is sold and the state general fund.
New Approach is carrying the proposal as a measure to provide veterans access to marijuana, which they can't be prescribed through the Veterans Affairs healthcare providers; clear up the court system of misdemeanor drug offenses involving marijuana; and generate tax revenue in a state where COVID-19 has produced what economists say will be the largest recession Montana has ever seen.
Those who have gathered against legalization include several industry associations. The Montana Contractors Association argues its workforce would suffer from marijuana legalization. The Montana Bankers Association has said it will not support marijuana until Congress approves its legalization, allowing banks to provide services to marijuana businesses. These and others have thrown their support behind Wrong for Montana, a group run by the Billings car dealer behind Safe Montana, which opposed expanding the state's medical marijuana program.
While Wrong for Montana argues marijuana legalization opens the door for shops to tempt children with candy-like products, New Approach Montana points to the initiative text, which mandates marijuana-infused candy "may not" be sold in packaging easily confused with commercially sold candy.
Opponents also argue marijuana-related ER visits in Colorado are on the rise since legalization. In 2018, PolitiFact rated this claim "half true," saying hospitalizations have increased over the last decade by people using marijuana, but due to the way hospitals keep patient records, it is impossible to say that marijuana is the cause of these visits.
Medical marijuana companies have offered two schools of thought on the measure. Many medical businesses are ready for commercial expansion that would come with legalization, while smaller shops worry big business may come in and push them out of the market. Initiative 190 would put a moratorium on new marijuana business licenses for one year to allow Montana companies a head-start on staking out the market.
If passed, marijuana would be available for purchase in 2022.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!