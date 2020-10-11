CI-118 and I-190: Marijuana legalization

Initiative 190 and Constitutional Initiative 118 would legalize, regulate and tax marijuana and set the legal age of consumption at 21 if passed on Nov. 3.

New Approach Montana, the campaign working to legalize cannabis, commissioned a report by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana, which projected legalization to produce $43.4 million in state tax revenue in the first year and $52 million by its fifth year. That projected growth came from economists findings that in other states where weed has been legalized, the number of out-of-state visitors buying at dispensaries continues to grow each year. If passed, the initiatives would set a 20% tax on marijuana sales.

The initiative's text states that funding would be directed to conservation programs, substance abuse treatment and prevention programs, veterans services and support, health care, local governments where marijuana is sold and the state general fund.

New Approach is carrying the proposal as a measure to provide veterans access to marijuana, which they can't be prescribed through the Veterans Affairs healthcare providers; clear up the court system of misdemeanor drug offenses involving marijuana; and generate tax revenue in a state where COVID-19 has produced what economists say will be the largest recession Montana has ever seen.