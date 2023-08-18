The Missoula City Council showed little appetite for slimming down Mayor Jordan Hess' $111 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year during a meeting to hash out budget amendments Wednesday.

With mounting state property taxes and persistent inflation, Hess last week proposed a budget that would see Missoula city property owners paying 9.71% more in property taxes if the budget is approved next Monday.

Councilors Sandra Vasecka in Ward 6 and Daniel Carlino in Ward 3 brought forward a collection of amendments to Hess' preliminary budget, with Vasecka looking to cut costs and Carlino more focused on beefing up services.

But all of Vasecka's proposals were either rejected, tabled or withdrawn, while Carlino's ask for an additional $21,700 to use natural and organic products on the vegetation at McCormick Park was approved.

Vasecka, one of two conservative members on council, proposed seven options to reduce spending. She suggested rescinding funding for the Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Program and nixing the council members' cost of living adjustment, among other efforts.

"A lot of folks, a lot of my colleagues and the mayor say this system is fundamentally broken," said Vasecka. "So how about we take that into consideration and make this into a lean budget as advertised until this broken system gets fixed?"

Some in the public, notably Ward 4 candidate Alan Ault, supported Vasecka's cost-cutting measures. But most of Vasecka's council colleagues did not.

Instead, council agreed to boost funding for a Parks and Recreation pilot program that avoids using herbicides in McCormick Park, thanks to a proposal from Carlino. The Ward 3 representative's other ideas, like redistributing Missoula Redevelopment Agency funds and adding more facilities at the Temporary Safe Outdoor Shelter, either failed or got moved to be potentially revisited at a later date.

Ward 5's John Contos, Vasecka's fellow conservative on council, summed up the fiscally cautious opposition to Carlino's bevy of increased spending options.

"They're all great ideas," he said, "or a lot of them. … Who in the world's paying for this? Well, we are."