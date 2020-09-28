City gets grant funding for two low-cost child care programs

The City of Missoula will use almost a million dollars in grant funding from the state to provide low-cost out-of-school programming for 240 children.
“Our goal here is to help families most challenged, most at risk — front line workers, essential workers — stay at work and keep their kids safe, entertained, engaged,” said Missoula Parks and Recreation director, Donna Gaukler.
The programs will be based on the main floor of the old Missoula Public Library building, and at Lowell Elementary School and Westside Park, where the city was already partnering with Missoula County Public Schools to create a neighborhood Community Center that will include after-school child care.
The programs will each have spots for 120 children ages four and up, and will provide more openings in a city where options are so scarce that some providers advise expecting mothers to request a spot for their child as soon as they find out they're pregnant.
On Monday, the Missoula City Council voted unanimously to authorize the Mayor to sign the contracts with the Montana Department of Health and Human Services for the grants, each for $480,000. The money is part of the state’s COVID-19 relief funds.
On Monday, the Council also held a public hearing on a $58,400 grant for law enforcement programs, $12,400 of which would go to Missoula County. Last week in committee meetings, assistant police chief Scott Hoffman said the department plans to spend about $21,000 on new tasers, $17,000 for software, and about $8,000 for an online training subscription.
Hoffman told the Missoulian in an email that the department needs eight tasers for new officers and nine for replacements as the old models go out of service. Hoffman said each taser costs $1,227.
Also on Monday, Council approved a conditional use request for a 46-room communal living housing project in Missoula's Westside neighborhood in a 9-1 vote with councilor John Contos voting against the motion and councilors Jordan Hess and Heather Harp absent.
In support of the child care grants, Councilor Amber Sherrill said “the economic repercussions for families when they don't have adequate childcare is huge” and said that having access to child care plays a role in keeping Missoula affordable.
According to a new report from the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana, better access to child care would save the state’s economy $250 million a year, and child care costs disproportionately burden lower-income families.
The savings from the grant will be passed on to families, said Gaukler.
According to Gaukler, a typical cost of a day at a Parks and Recreation camp is $40, especially during the pandemic when additional staff may be required as other staff are asked to quarantine, in addition to reduced capacity and lower kid-to-staff ratios.
“What we will be able to do with this grant is pass on at least half of that value per day,” Gaukler said. “So $20 per day per child, and the ability for qualifying families to pay as little as $2 per day.”
Parks and Rec said in the grant proposal that the department “will work closely with families to ensure no child is turned away.” The department also offers a scholarship program, serving families at or below the federal poverty level to those who earn 225% of the federal poverty level.
The program fee scale will start at 60% of regular program fees, and be further reduced by 50%, 75%, and up to 100%, or $0 fee, depending on need, according to the grant contract.
The grants go through December 31 of this year, and Gaukler said there’s no word yet on whether the city will be able to renew them.
City Council President Bryan Von Lossberg said he felt the city and Parks and Rec are “particularly ready to act on this opportunity in large part because of that work that had gone on around the community center idea” at Lowell Elementary. Von Lossberg also thanked the school’s principal, Barbara Frank, who has reached out to community partners to find ways to create and fund the community center.
