Clark Fork Riverfront Lots

Lots 1, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8 for sale as one at a discounted price. Lots 1, 3, 4 and 5 all have Clark Fork River frontage and lots 7 and 8 have private access via a 50' wide easement at the end of the subdivision. Amazing views of the river and the valley with it's impressive cliffs. This is a slower section of the river and it is over 100 yards wide at this point so boating, paddle boarding, etc are possible along with excellent fishing and there are boat ramps both up and down stream. 10 minutes to Plains, 15 minutes to Thompson Falls, a hour and a half to either Missoula or Kalispell with Costco, WalMart, airports and other major services. Come take advantage today!
