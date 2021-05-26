Cleo
The new Kent Plaza will be a one-stop shop to do your laundry, throw an ax, get new eyeglasses, drink a craft beer, get financial advice and order Thai food.
The 200 apartments all will have more than one bedroom and will be available to people making between 30% and 60% of the area median income.
"I'm guessing there isn't anywhere for folks to go immediately due to the housing crisis," said one former Western Montana Mental Health Center employee.
William H. Clarke, 77, was given a six-year deferred sentence for one felony charge of assault with a weapon.
This summer, Indian Country will receive the largest infusion of federal money in the history of the United States.
As Glacier National Park visitors brace for traffic bottlenecks at the two main entrances, some local businesses have set up workarounds for non-motorized visitors.
- Updated
The Great Falls man accused in a fatal shooting near Fairfield on May 14 has been released from jail on bond, authorities said.
Marlene Evonne Boughton Urton
Tyler Clark Clawson, who was 37 at the time of the incident, was given two 6-month deferred sentences for two counts of negligent endangerment, a misdemeanor charge.
The University of Montana Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault in the University Villages housing area last Thursday.