The new Double K Ranch Deli recently opened in the Paxson Plaza near Southgate Mall.
The linebacker from Texas committed to MSU in October.
The Hammond Arcade on the corner of Higgins and Front was built in 1934, and the prime former El Cazador spot may soon have a new tenant.
James. G. Burleson, 50, is charged with two felonies and five misdemeanors.
Amazon's first major investment in Montana will be an $8.1 million delivery center near Missoula that will create 100 jobs.
A second Black Coffee Roasters location serving light food options is expected to open in January on the corner of Main and Pattee.
If the county withdraws from the agreement, the state would face financial and logistical consequences, and criminal jurisdiction over tribal members on the Flathead Reservation would change hands.
“There has been a distinct increase in 911 calls to these hot springs in the past two years that has required our immediate response."
A Lakeside-Somers Chamber of Commerce page targets April 2023 for the coaster’s opening.
The records will be reviewed by the judge and those found to be public documents will be turned over to the person who originally requested them.
