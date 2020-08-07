Confidential No-Cost Consultation

First, we would like you to know that if you pick up the phone, write, email, or otherwise communicate with us there is NO FEE. We do not charge a fee unless we help you achieve a recovery. Nor do we ask for or accept retainer deposits for most cases we handle.
Put our 28 years of experience and persistence to work for you specializing in Worker’s Compensation, Personal Injury & Wrongful Death, Social Security Disabiltiy Benefits and Medical Malpractice.
No Fee Unless We Help You Achieve a Recovery