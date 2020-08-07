You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Confidential No-Cost Consultation

Confidential No-Cost Consultation

  • Updated
Rasmusson Law Office
First, we would like you to know that if you pick up the phone, write, email, or otherwise communicate with us there is NO FEE.  We do not charge a fee unless we help you achieve a recovery.  Nor do we ask for or accept retainer deposits for most cases we handle.
 
Put our 28 years of experience and persistence to work for you specializing in Worker’s Compensation, Personal Injury & Wrongful Death, Social Security Disabiltiy Benefits and Medical Malpractice.  
 
No Fee Unless We Help You Achieve a Recovery
 
Eric Rasmusson
(406) 721-2729



You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News