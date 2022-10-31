Zinke opened Native American sacred areas in Utah to his oil and gas friends which later proved personally financially beneficial to him in receiving over $400,000 in just one year for so-called consulting. How could he not be beholden to the industry when he so personally benefited from them?

Trump's own appointed Inspector General investigated Zinke’s conduct while Interior Secretary. That there was no hearing finding guilt was because it was not part of the “investigation". Criminal charges are brought by the Justice department not the investigators. It doesn’t in anyway clear Zinke of overt wrongdoing and lying to investigators as was conclusively found. Why would he resign from such a prestigious position if he believed he never violated any rule, ethical or otherwise? Doesn’t pass the smell test.

Why is it that Republicans seek to assert only Liberals misspend hard earned taxpayer money, when as an example, Trump and the conservatives gave millions and perhaps billions to clearly undeserving businesses during the pandemic with the PPP program? Same can be said to the conservative tax giveaways for the oil and gas industry, and ridiculously low tax rates for the super wealthy. These indeed are conservative tax giveaways.

Suz Rittenhouse,

Polson