CORRECTIONS If you find a factual error in the Missoulian, tell us about it. Contact the newsroom at 523-5240 or 1-800-366-7186; email newsdesk@missoulian.com; or fax 523-5294.
CORRECTIONS
Related to this story
Most Popular
The annual Garnet Day will include live music, wool-spinning demonstrations, gold panning, historical games, a pie auction and a watermelon ea…
The Myrtle Street Taphouse in Missoula, where Kettlehouse Brewing was born, has been sold to new owners.
Scott M. Hamilton pleaded guilty in March to one count of child sex abuse, including possession of materials, court filings show.
"They were going to try a new patient/nurse ratio but there was such unanimous nurse objection, they have tabled the idea for now," said one nurse.
"In the face of rising homelessness and a failure of state and federal government to act or provide resources, the City of Missoula must act i…