Missoulians will see a mill levy request on their ballots this fall from the city to fund fire resources.

A resolution to put the levy on city ballots passed unanimously in city council on Monday with little discussion from councilors. The levy, introduced by city officials on Aug. 1, proposes a $7 million annual budget to pad the Missoula Fire Department. To read the full story, see Sunday's e-edition or visit Missoulian.com.