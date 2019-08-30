Cowboy Flats - Barrier Free Townhomes

Are you ready to hang your hat with easy livin’? Cowboy Flats is a brand new, single family, subdivision close to the heart of Missoula offering barrier-free living. Whether you live a vibrant lifestyle and don’t have the time, or you are looking to hunker down and kick your boots off, you won’t have to worry about the hassle of exterior maintenance and upkeep, mowing or shoveling. Living in Cowboy Flats you will be able to spend time doing the things you love so mosey on down, kick your feet up and enjoy yourself a piece of Montana at its best. Conveniently located near shopping, bus routes, golf and the hospital. You can choose the floor plan that best fits your needs. Each architectural design offers complete one level living with high end finishes, an open floor plan in the main living area featuring tall ceilings, an abundance of windows and a functional design that makes sense. We have one and two-story designs, but barrier-free livin’ is always available on the main floor with no stairs in or out, ever! www.CowboyFlats.com
For more information contact:
Gary Bryan - 406-880-4141 | gary.bryan@bhhmt.com
Mike Bryan - 406-370-8734 | mike.bryan@bhhsmt.com
Cynthia Bryan - 406-531-8556 | cynthia.bryan@bhhsmt.com